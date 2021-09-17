MMH    Topics 

Softeon releases glossary of WMS terms

Features definitions of nearly 100 WMS-related terms to help project members understand industry jargon and collaborate effectively

By

Softeon, a global supply chain software provider, has released a new Glossary of Terms for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to allow team members to better understand the jargon and acronyms commonly used in WMS projects.

Of course, every area of supply chain software has its own vocabulary and terms, often used by vendors, consultants and internal staff with significant experience in any given area, Softeon points out. This is certainly the case with WMS projects, involving software that manages, controls and optimizes inventory, labor and equipment in a distribution center. Terms such as “cluster picking,” “countback,” and “soft allocation” – to name just a few – are commonly used in warehouse software implementations.

Knowing the meaning of all these terms can be a challenge for anyone, but especially for personnel outside the distribution focus, such as transportation, IT, customer service and other functions that are commonly also on WMS selection or implementation teams.

The Softeon WMS Glossary of Terms was designed to help everyone “get on the same page” relative to terms and jargon. Organized alphabetically, the glossary contains detailed definitions for almost 100 commonly used and essential terms. Each definition can be reviewed individually on-line, or the complete glossary can be downloaded as a printable pdf document.

“Softeon has developed an excellent tool that will be very useful for companies throughout the life of a WMS project, with many clear and concise definitions that team members can quickly reference if they are uncertain exactly what some of these terms mean,” said Kevin Hume, a project executive at consulting firm Through-Put Partners.

“This is a useful guide that many may want to have handy throughout a WMS project lifecycle,” said Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon, adding “When a term is used that someone doesn’t know the meaning of, there is a high probability they’ll find it in the Softeon WMS glossary.”

You can find the on-line and pdf versions of the Softeon WMS Glossary of terms via Softeon’s site here.


