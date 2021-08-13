Softeon scores high in Gartner WMS report

MMH    Topics 

Scores come after evaluation across nine WMS "critical capability" categories

Softeon has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report, according to the vendor.

Gartner notes in its report that companies can, “Choose the right WMS by using the highlighted nine critical capabilities across five different use cases to appropriately align with your levels of operational complexity and sophistication. Supply chain technology leaders can use this research to compare specific WMS products.”

Softeon, a global provider of WMS, Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Distributed Order Management (DOM) and other supply chain software solutions, was the second-ranked WMS provider in the Use Case for Level 4 Warehouse Operations, based on the Gartner warehouse stratification model.

Softeon was also the third-ranked WMS provider for Level 3 and Level 5 warehouses. Level 5 represents the most complex of warehouse operations.Gartner recommends that companies, “Target the solutions best suited to your distinctive WMS use cases by developing a right-fit shortlist of vendors and solutions, using this research as a guide.”

To download the full report, visit here.

“Softeon has long been known for its robust and innovative functionality in WMS and beyond,” notes Dan Gilmore, Chief Marketing Officer at Softeon. “We believe that the results of the Gartner analysis, after an extremely rigorous and detailed process, validate our position as a WMS industry capabilities leader for the wide range of DC operational complexities.”

Gilmore added that, “Advanced functionality is a key element in our track record of 100% deployment success and highly satisfied customers - a pedigree we feel no other WMS provider can match. Softeon delivers success - every time.”

Softeon’s advanced WMS capabilities include task optimization, wave-based or waveless picking, e-fulfillment, labor and resource management, advanced cartonization and pallet building, powerful kitting and assembly functionality, truck planning, integrated parcel shipping and more. New WES capabilities provide many additional benefits, including automated release of work, or what some call “autonomous warehouse operations.”


Article Topics

News
Softeon
WMS
   All topics

