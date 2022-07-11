MMH    Topics     Blue Yonder

Software vendor Blue Yonder names Duncan Angove as CEO

Angove succeeds Mark Morgan who held the role of interim CEO since February 2022. Blue Yonder's solution set spans multiple supply chain solutions categories, including planning, TMS and WMS.

By

Duncan Angove, Blue Yonder CEO/
Duncan Angove, Blue Yonder CEO/

Blue Yonder, a leading provider of digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment software solutions, announced today that Duncan Angove has been named as CEO, effective immediately. Angove is a strategic business leader with decades of technology and leadership experience, previously holding senior executive roles at Infor, Oracle and Retek. Angove succeeds Mark Morgan who held the role of interim CEO since February 2022.

“We recognize the opportunity that Blue Yonder brings to Panasonic Connect’s growth as evidenced by our preparations for a stock exchange listing,” said Yasu Higuchi, CEO, Panasonic Connect and chairperson, Blue Yonder Board of Directors. “After careful consideration, we’re confident that Duncan’s proven track record growing companies such as Infor, Oracle and Retek, as well as his supply chain experience and working with customers, makes him the right leader to take Blue Yonder’s growth and innovation to the next level. We want to thank Mark Morgan for his effective leadership over the past five months while serving as interim CEO and for his many contributions to the company.”

Angove has more than 25 years of enterprise software and supply chain experience including serving as president of Infor, an industry cloud applications company with more than 70,000 customers. He has also held senior executive roles at Oracle and Retek, and currently serves on Honeywell’s board of directors. Most recently, Angove served as managing partner of Arcspring, a technology-focused private equity firm built by technology operators, which he co-founded.

“I am excited to join such a proven supply chain software industry leader in Blue Yonder. The supply chain is at the forefront of every organization’s C-level conversation and has never been more important. Having spent years in every part of the supply chain and the retail industry, I look forward to working with the collective team to lead us into what’s next for the future of supply chain and omni-channel fulfillment,” said Angove.

Blue Yonder offers various supply chain software solutions, including supply chain planning, demand planning, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems. In 2021, the company grew to over $1.1 billion in annual revenue, with SaaS annual recurring revenue of $475 million.


Article Topics

News
Blue Yonder
Warehouse Management Systems
   All topics

Blue Yonder News & Resources

Labor Management: Technology + Methods = Progress
Accenture acquires MacGregor Partners
Top 10 Supply Chain Software Suppliers 2022
Software vendor Blue Yonder names Duncan Angove as CEO
Survey: Supply chain executives reveal plans to tackle disruptions over next year
Open Sky Group and Dotcom Distribution wrap up first phase of major transformation project
Panasonic completes acquisition of Blue Yonder
More Blue Yonder

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources