Software vendor Blue Yonder names Duncan Angove as CEO

Blue Yonder, a leading provider of digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment software solutions, announced today that Duncan Angove has been named as CEO, effective immediately. Angove is a strategic business leader with decades of technology and leadership experience, previously holding senior executive roles at Infor, Oracle and Retek. Angove succeeds Mark Morgan who held the role of interim CEO since February 2022.

“We recognize the opportunity that Blue Yonder brings to Panasonic Connect’s growth as evidenced by our preparations for a stock exchange listing,” said Yasu Higuchi, CEO, Panasonic Connect and chairperson, Blue Yonder Board of Directors. “After careful consideration, we’re confident that Duncan’s proven track record growing companies such as Infor, Oracle and Retek, as well as his supply chain experience and working with customers, makes him the right leader to take Blue Yonder’s growth and innovation to the next level. We want to thank Mark Morgan for his effective leadership over the past five months while serving as interim CEO and for his many contributions to the company.”

Angove has more than 25 years of enterprise software and supply chain experience including serving as president of Infor, an industry cloud applications company with more than 70,000 customers. He has also held senior executive roles at Oracle and Retek, and currently serves on Honeywell’s board of directors. Most recently, Angove served as managing partner of Arcspring, a technology-focused private equity firm built by technology operators, which he co-founded.

“I am excited to join such a proven supply chain software industry leader in Blue Yonder. The supply chain is at the forefront of every organization’s C-level conversation and has never been more important. Having spent years in every part of the supply chain and the retail industry, I look forward to working with the collective team to lead us into what’s next for the future of supply chain and omni-channel fulfillment,” said Angove.

Blue Yonder offers various supply chain software solutions, including supply chain planning, demand planning, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems. In 2021, the company grew to over $1.1 billion in annual revenue, with SaaS annual recurring revenue of $475 million.



