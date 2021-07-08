Sole Source Capital portfolio company Supply Chain Services acquires ISG Technologies

Sole Source Capital LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, has announced that its portfolio company, Supply Chain Services, a provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) and factory automation solutions to customers across North America, has acquired ISG Technologies. The acquisition of ISG Technologies adds to Supply Chain Service’s product line and expands its geographic reach into Texas.

This is the fourth add-on transaction supported by Sole Source Capital, following the purchases of Dasco Label, Miles Data and Coridian since Supply Chain Services was acquired in May 2020. Terms of the ISG Technologies transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Arlington, TX, ISG is a value-added reseller of AIDC hardware and provider of repairs, maintenance and managed mobility services. ISG serves blue-chip customers across a variety of end markets including food and beverage distribution, retail, entertainment, warehousing and logistics. Since 1995, ISG Technologies has provided its customers the ability to outsource their entire mobile device management operations.

Supply Chain Services delivers innovative, automated data collection solutions to nearly 3,000 customers by providing critical technology that allows businesses to become more efficient and responsive. Through this acquisition of ISG Technologies, Supply Chain Services will continue to grow its range of data collection solutions for clients, underscoring its technology-driven product leadership and unparalleled commitment to high-quality customer service.

“We are very excited to welcome ISG Technologies to our team,” said Dave Green, CEO of Supply Chain Services. “This partnership broadens our product and service offerings and expands our geographic reach as we continue to strive to provide best-in-class service to our customers.”

“The AIDC industry is benefitting from secular tailwinds driven by the continued focus on integrated supply chains and the growth of smart, connected devices,” said Scott Sussman, CIO at Sole Source Capital. “ISG’s end-to-end service capabilities and commitment to providing bespoke solutions for its customers make it an ideal fit for Supply Chain Services.”



