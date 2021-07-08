MMH    Topics     Mergers & Acquisitions

Sole Source Capital portfolio company Supply Chain Services acquires ISG Technologies

Transaction marks Sole Source Capital’s fourth add-on acquisition since acquiring Supply Chain Services in May 2020

By

Latest Material Handling News

Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
Ottobock acquires exoskeleton specialist suitX
More Mergers & Acquisitions

Sole Source Capital LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, has announced that its portfolio company, Supply Chain Services, a provider of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) and factory automation solutions to customers across North America, has acquired ISG Technologies. The acquisition of ISG Technologies adds to Supply Chain Service’s product line and expands its geographic reach into Texas.

This is the fourth add-on transaction supported by Sole Source Capital, following the purchases of Dasco Label, Miles Data and Coridian since Supply Chain Services was acquired in May 2020. Terms of the ISG Technologies transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Arlington, TX, ISG is a value-added reseller of AIDC hardware and provider of repairs, maintenance and managed mobility services. ISG serves blue-chip customers across a variety of end markets including food and beverage distribution, retail, entertainment, warehousing and logistics. Since 1995, ISG Technologies has provided its customers the ability to outsource their entire mobile device management operations.

Supply Chain Services delivers innovative, automated data collection solutions to nearly 3,000 customers by providing critical technology that allows businesses to become more efficient and responsive. Through this acquisition of ISG Technologies, Supply Chain Services will continue to grow its range of data collection solutions for clients, underscoring its technology-driven product leadership and unparalleled commitment to high-quality customer service.

“We are very excited to welcome ISG Technologies to our team,” said Dave Green, CEO of Supply Chain Services. “This partnership broadens our product and service offerings and expands our geographic reach as we continue to strive to provide best-in-class service to our customers.”

“The AIDC industry is benefitting from secular tailwinds driven by the continued focus on integrated supply chains and the growth of smart, connected devices,” said Scott Sussman, CIO at Sole Source Capital. “ISG’s end-to-end service capabilities and commitment to providing bespoke solutions for its customers make it an ideal fit for Supply Chain Services.”


Article Topics

News
Mergers & Acquisitions
Automatic Identification
Automatic Identification And Data Collection
Sole Source Capital
Supply Chain Services
   All topics

Mergers & Acquisitions News & Resources

Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Pantero acquires Ampro Material Handling
Arbon Equipment acquires Minnesota-based Pugleasa Company
Loadsmart acquires dock scheduling and carrier platform providers
Ottobock acquires exoskeleton specialist suitX
American Eagle Outfitters to acquire Quiet Logistics to enhance supply chain capabilities
TricorBraun acquires Vetroelite
More Mergers & Acquisitions

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources