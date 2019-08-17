MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

SOMIC Group expands capabilities with acquisition of German mechanical manufacturer

Now known as SOMIC Haag, this division is DIN ISO 9001 certified and will continue to manufacture precision parts for the robotics, optics, aerospace and medical industries.

SOMIC Group, the parent company of SOMIC America, has completed the acquisition of MechanikZentrum Schmidbauer. All 35 employees of the mechanical manufacturing company in Haag, Germany, have been
retained by SOMIC.

Now known as SOMIC Haag, this division is DIN ISO 9001 certified and will continue to manufacture precision parts for the robotics, optics, aerospace and medical industries. Through synergistic efforts, the SOMIC Group will continue its high quality standards to meet the future growth strategy of the company. Customers and business partners alike
are expected to profit from this acquisition.

“The SOMIC Haag acquisition provides us with the additional machining capacity to support our increasing volume of business,” said Peter Fox, Senior Vice President of Sales for SOMIC America.

“This is a welcome addition to our capabilities and is especially beneficial for the North American market. In the last 12-14 months, we have considerably increased sales orders and machine installations. In addition, we continue to add new staff and quadrupled the size of the our Minnesota headquarters to better serve our growing
customer base.”

With over 40 years of experience, Minnesota-based SOMIC America Inc. offers design support for cartons, retail-ready and wraparound cases. Many international packaging brands use SOMIC’s advanced mechatronic systems to collate, group and pack open trays, wraparound cases, trays with covers or lid inserts and paperboard cartons.


