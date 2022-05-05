SOMIC Packaging completes first U.S. factory acceptance test

History was made recently at SOMIC Packaging, Inc. in Eagan, Minnesota, when company representatives conducted the first Factory Acceptance Test of a retail-ready packaging machine in North America, the company announced today. This process validates the equipment is ready for installation at a customer’s property and ensures a smooth transition for immediate production capability. Previously, SOMIC only did such tests in Germany.

Officials from GOYA Foods were on hand to witness the test procedure. The nation’s largest Hispanic-owned food company is deploying a SOMIC 424 T2+ case packaging system designed to handle the wraparound case packaging needs of stand-up pouches and cartons. The machine will be installed at GOYA’s Seacaucus, New Jersey, manufacturing facility and is expected to be online by July.

“The SOMIC team has handled the entire process of purchasing this machine promptly and professionally. They have stuck to every date as promised and in an organized manner,” explained Disney Arrubla, Engineering Director for GOYA Foods.

The daylong testing program included an early session that involved mechanical and electrical components, a dry cycle run and a pair of format changeovers. The afternoon was reserved for two more specific case packing format changes and final test runs of packaged products.

“The most impressive part about this machine is the compact design and the easy, tool-less changeovers,” said Jason Unanue, GOYA’s Project Manager. “With every single change part utilizing quick disconnects and butterfly screws for adjustments, this makes the process of changing formats very easy and effortless. In return, it eliminates a lot of production downtime. The changeover instructions, along with the provided and organized changeover part carts, also made the process much easier.”

“It was a special day for all of us,” remarked SOMIC Packaging CEO Peter Fox. “Our team of American and German technicians are working together as we have a full schedule of Factory Acceptance Tests. The goal to some day build machines in the United States is now in motion and a step closer to reality.”



