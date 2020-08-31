MMH    Topics 

Sonoco ThermoSafe and ACL Airshop team up on handling specific temp-controlled containers

Global agreement addresses handling and repair of Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD bulk temperature controlled containers used in pharmaceuticals.

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco and a global provider of temperature assurance packaging for life sciences and healthcare, and ACL Airshop, a leader in cargo support equipment and logistics solutions for over 200 of the world’s airlines and air cargo carriers, announced a global agreement for the handling and repair of Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD bulk temperature controlled containers.

The Pegasus ULD is the world’s first passive bulk temperature controlled container for pharmaceutical use that is an approved unit load device, which allows it to speed through existing international ground handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost, according to Sonoco ThermoSafe. Engineered with composite materials, the unit load device will offer a lighter solution that is more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus contains a fully integrated, Federal Aviation Administration approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

ACL Airshop, headquartered in Greenville, S.C., and with air cargo support capabilities at more than 50 of the world’s top 100 cargo airports, will initially provide pre-conditioning, handling and repair services at air cargo facilities around the world representing key pharma hubs for import and export. As demand for the Pegasus ULD fleet continues to grow, ACL’s global footprint offers Sonoco ThermoSafe the opportunity to rapidly expand.

“Sonoco has topped the list of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies in the packaging sector for three consecutive years. Its reputation for quality perfectly aligns with our own high standards for service delivery,” said Wes Tucker, executive vice president and chief operating officer for ACL Airshop. “This partnership will enhance our services array for our airlines and air cargo customers around the globe, and we are pleased to provide our customers with an innovative solution for the transportation of vital and life-saving pharmaceutical products.”

“We are delighted to partner with a high-quality and service-oriented ULD handling and repair specialist such as ACL Airshop, with its impressive global network,” said Christopher Day, director of marketing and innovation for Sonoco ThermoSafe. “This agreement accelerates the adoption of the Pegasus ULD across the worldwide air freight marketplace during the world’s most dire need for pharmaceutical distribution.”


Article Topics

News
Cold Chain
logistics
Pharmaceutical
   All topics

