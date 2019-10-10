SOTI Connect adds new printer management solutions with SATO, Brother and Printronix

SOTI Inc., a global provider of mobility and IoT solutions, has announced a new solution to manage and secure connected devices for complex IoT environments, now including printer management.

Unveiled at its annual user and partner conference SOTI SYNC, SOTI Connect is compatible with a variety of IoT devices, including those with MQTT- and REST-based protocols.

“SOTI Connect is the solution that will elevate the IoT industry to new heights with its highly integrated management and security capabilities,” said Carl Rodrigues, president and CEO, SOTI.

SOTI Connect will support the management of SATO, Brother and Printronix printers with business-critical functionalities, designed for retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare sectors. As part of the SOTI ONE Platform, SOTI Connect provides complete lifecycle management of all IoT devices within an organization. Its customizable architecture automatically generates user interfaces for managing IoT devices, allowing new devices to be quickly supported and managed, and empowering organizations to accelerate the deployment of IoT initiatives.

“With the advances in IoT and device connectivity, our customers expect time savings, accuracy and cost efficiency in their operations more than ever. SOTI Connect helps to improve the customer experience by ensuring our CLNX series, PWNX series and upcoming next generation printers operate at full capacity, reliably and around the clock, with significantly reduced downtime and remote help desk support to resolve issues with ease. We look forward to integrating other SATO products with this platform and bringing more value to our customers,” said Noriyasu Yamada, executive officer and chief alliance officer, SATO Holdings Corporation.

“Customers who rely on our mobile, thermal and POS printers to fulfill core business functions have expressed the need for a robust management solution like SOTI Connect. We are thrilled to partner with SOTI to equip our customers with powerful solutions that allow them to manage and secure large fleets of printers across their supply chain and troubleshoot issues in real-time to keep their business moving,” said David Crist, president, Brother Mobile Solutions Inc.

“SOTI Connect provides our customers with a versatile solution to securely manage their printers, keeping them functioning optimally and avoiding costly downtime. Our printers are frequently deployed in mission-critical applications in industries, such as: automotive, food and beverage, consumer goods, and transportation and logistics, and SOTI Connect is an essential tool for providing visibility whether in large or small deployments,” said Sam Wang, president and CEO, TSC Auto ID/Printronix Auto ID.

SOTI Connect will be commercially available on November 4, 2019.

At its annual user and partner conference, SOTI SYNC, the company also announced new availability for customers to host SOTI MobiControl and SOTI Assist in Microsoft Azure. Expanding on its relationship with Microsoft, this integration enables SOTI customers to benefit from the solution’s enterprise-grade performance, security, privacy, compliance and scalability.



