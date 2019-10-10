MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

SOTI Connect adds new printer management solutions with SATO, Brother and Printronix

At its user conference, the company announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft Azure, and solutions for managing business-critical printers in the retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare sectors.

By

Latest Material Handling News

MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
Combilift donates its 75,000th truck to charity
ForwardX Robotics offers chance to win a free fleet of robots
More News

SOTI Inc., a global provider of mobility and IoT solutions, has announced a new solution to manage and secure connected devices for complex IoT environments, now including printer management.

Unveiled at its annual user and partner conference SOTI SYNC, SOTI Connect is compatible with a variety of IoT devices, including those with MQTT- and REST-based protocols.

“SOTI Connect is the solution that will elevate the IoT industry to new heights with its highly integrated management and security capabilities,” said Carl Rodrigues, president and CEO, SOTI.

SOTI Connect will support the management of SATO, Brother and Printronix printers with business-critical functionalities, designed for retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare sectors. As part of the SOTI ONE Platform, SOTI Connect provides complete lifecycle management of all IoT devices within an organization. Its customizable architecture automatically generates user interfaces for managing IoT devices, allowing new devices to be quickly supported and managed, and empowering organizations to accelerate the deployment of IoT initiatives.

“With the advances in IoT and device connectivity, our customers expect time savings, accuracy and cost efficiency in their operations more than ever. SOTI Connect helps to improve the customer experience by ensuring our CLNX series, PWNX series and upcoming next generation printers operate at full capacity, reliably and around the clock, with significantly reduced downtime and remote help desk support to resolve issues with ease. We look forward to integrating other SATO products with this platform and bringing more value to our customers,” said Noriyasu Yamada, executive officer and chief alliance officer, SATO Holdings Corporation.

“Customers who rely on our mobile, thermal and POS printers to fulfill core business functions have expressed the need for a robust management solution like SOTI Connect. We are thrilled to partner with SOTI to equip our customers with powerful solutions that allow them to manage and secure large fleets of printers across their supply chain and troubleshoot issues in real-time to keep their business moving,” said David Crist, president, Brother Mobile Solutions Inc.

“SOTI Connect provides our customers with a versatile solution to securely manage their printers, keeping them functioning optimally and avoiding costly downtime. Our printers are frequently deployed in mission-critical applications in industries, such as: automotive, food and beverage, consumer goods, and transportation and logistics, and SOTI Connect is an essential tool for providing visibility whether in large or small deployments,” said Sam Wang, president and CEO, TSC Auto ID/Printronix Auto ID.

SOTI Connect will be commercially available on November 4, 2019.

At its annual user and partner conference, SOTI SYNC, the company also announced new availability for customers to host SOTI MobiControl and SOTI Assist in Microsoft Azure. Expanding on its relationship with Microsoft, this integration enables SOTI customers to benefit from the solution’s enterprise-grade performance, security, privacy, compliance and scalability.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Technology
Equipment
Food and Beverage
Internet of Things
Mobile
Printing
Printronix
Retail
SATO America
SOTI
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
ORBIS showcases sustainable, integrated products and solutions
Toshiba collaborates with Panther & Premier
Entries sought for 2023 Excellence in Reusable Packaging awards
Enabling the circular economy
Who wants to pay for a palletizer upfront?
60 Seconds with Michael Field, CEO of Raymond Corporation
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources