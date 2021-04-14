Southworth Products displays PalletPal 360 level loaders

This week at ProMatDX, Southworth Products Corp is exhibiting its PalletPal 360 spring level loaders. Developed to enhance users’ productivity and safety, the level loaders offer fully automatic height adjustment as they load and unload pallets.

Their heavy-duty springs automatically lower or raise pallets as boxes are added or removed, while maintaining the top layer at a comfortable, accessible height, eliminating bending and stretching.

“By allowing workers to maintain good posture, worker fatigue, along with the risk of injury, is minimized and productivity is improved,” said Randy Moore, director of sales at Southworth Products Corp.

Additionally, due to a turntable ring (or an optional solid turntable platform) at its top, the PalletPal 360 also allows operators to spin loads so they can stand in the same spot during the entire loading and unloading processes. As a result, they can work faster, safer and more easily.

The PalletPal 360’s compact base design also provides workers complete 360-degree access to loads. Since all of its components are contained within the diameter of its turntable ring, there aren’t any obstructions, projections, protrusions or reach-over zones to interfere with the loading or unloading process.

“Furthermore, the PalletPal 360 can accommodate a wide range of loads—from 400 to 4,500 pounds,” Moore added.



