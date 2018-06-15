Space Optimization and Utilization

MMH Staff

June 15, 2018

Distribution center (DC) space is a finite resource. Creating greater capacity and “finding” new space within your existing DC is often highly strategic. The option is far less expensive than expanding or building a new facility.

If you are running out of space in your distribution center, read our white paper to discover:

Common ways to create more space and capacity in your DC

When and why DCs run out of space

Where to look for more space in your DC

How to evaluate the best long-term approach for your business