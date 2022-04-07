Speaking up for diversity and inclusion in the supply chain on The Rebound

Listen in to Speaking up for diversity and inclusion in the supply chain. Hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock welcome Katie Fowler and Pamela Dow to The Rebound.

If it seems to you as if Corporate Responsibility and Diversity and Inclusion are top of mind to supply chain leaders, you’d be right. In the war for talent, every organization in ever industry is realizing that in the war for talent, tomorrow’s leaders may not be found in the usual places. What’s more, today’s leaders are discovering that diversity and inclusion, however that is defined, leads to stronger teams and better outcomes. Great ideas can come from almost anyplace if you’re open to listening.

On this episode of the Rebound, Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock host Katie Fowler and Pamela Dow. Both are ASCM board members as well as experienced supply chain leaders. They talk about their experiences rising through the ranks in supply chain, the importance of finding your voice and why Diversity and Inclusion matter more than ever.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.



