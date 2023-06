In our latest Special Digital Issue, Modern Materials Handling has curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the automation, software and hardware that are revolutionizing how digital commerce works.

We take you inside some of the savviest companies in the U.S. and share the steps these operations have taken to stay on the cutting edge.



Resilience & innovation at Gap Inc.

WMS takes on automation orchestration

Bulking up at Canadian Tire

Cubing & weighing: In the money

Next-generation data capture emerges

Robots at GEODIS

Modern mobility: Wear it while you work

Automated storage: Making the future more certain



