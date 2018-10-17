Special Digital Issue: The State of Materials Handling Automation

Warehouse and distribution center managers have never been under more pressure to transform their operations through the application of software, automation and new thinking aimed to streamline processes and keep pace with customer demands.

Download Now!
Sponsored by:

Automation in the News

Special Digital Issue: The State of Materials Handling Automation
Modern Materials Handling 2019 Casebook Collection
Honeywell partners with Fetch Robotics to deliver autonomous mobile robots to DCs
Automated palletizing system bears fruit for Wonderful Citrus
Thin plate pure lead batteries support walk-in van production
More Automation News
By · October 17, 2018

The good news is that Modern readers are not sitting idle. According to our “2018 Warehouse and Distribution Center (DC) Equipment Survey,” the investment outlook through 2018 into 2019 is “bullish,” with enthusiasm extending into newer technologies such as robotics and warehouse execution systems.

And as editor at large Bridget McCrea recently reported: “As human capital becomes more difficult to recruit and retain, these automated solutions are helping companies manage the labor challenge while maintaining productivity and profitability—and there’s little sign that Modern readers will ease up on investment any time soon.”

In our latest Special Digital Issue, Modern Materials Handling has curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the latest automation equipment, software and best practices that are revolutionizing how facilities operate.The Modern editorial staff hopes this collection will help you along your innovation journey.

Inside this special digital issue…

  • Automation survey: Automation spending on the rise
  • WMS takes on automation orchestration
  • Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion logistics
  • Why smarts are central to Internet of Things in the warehouse
  • Big picture: On the path to lights out
  • Next gen supply chain at DHL
  • Preferred Freezer’s new take on automation
  • The warehousing big picture: Business as unusual
Download Now!

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Bastian Solutions · Dehnco · E-commerce · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Special Digital Issue: The State of Materials Handling Automation
Warehouse and distribution center managers have never been under more pressure to transform their operations through the application of software, automation and new thinking aimed to streamline processes and keep pace with customer demands.
Download Today!
From the October 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus in Georgia, including a 713,000-square-foot distribution center.
Labor crisis: Diversity is the answer
Inside look at order fulfillment: Luxottica
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Modern Materials Handling’s Annual Pallet Report
The results of Modern's annual survey of pallet users shows they are highly motivated to find savings and more sophisticated services from their pallet providers. In this exclusive Webcast, we'll examine how Modern's readers are revisiting their assumptions about pallet usage and pallet providers’ offerings.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...

S.narendrakumar & Co. Automates Its Operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand...
Warehouse System Report: A.B. Beverage Racks Up Productivity
A.B. Beverage improved throughput and eliminated a third shift through better warehouse design and a...
Partner Links