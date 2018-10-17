Special Digital Issue: The State of Materials Handling Automation
Warehouse and distribution center managers have never been under more pressure to transform their operations through the application of software, automation and new thinking aimed to streamline processes and keep pace with customer demands.
Automation in the NewsSpecial Digital Issue: The State of Materials Handling Automation Modern Materials Handling 2019 Casebook Collection Honeywell partners with Fetch Robotics to deliver autonomous mobile robots to DCs Automated palletizing system bears fruit for Wonderful Citrus Thin plate pure lead batteries support walk-in van production More Automation News
The good news is that Modern readers are not sitting idle. According to our “2018 Warehouse and Distribution Center (DC) Equipment Survey,” the investment outlook through 2018 into 2019 is “bullish,” with enthusiasm extending into newer technologies such as robotics and warehouse execution systems.
And as editor at large Bridget McCrea recently reported: “As human capital becomes more difficult to recruit and retain, these automated solutions are helping companies manage the labor challenge while maintaining productivity and profitability—and there’s little sign that Modern readers will ease up on investment any time soon.”
In our latest Special Digital Issue, Modern Materials Handling has curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the latest automation equipment, software and best practices that are revolutionizing how facilities operate.The Modern editorial staff hopes this collection will help you along your innovation journey.
Inside this special digital issue…
- Automation survey: Automation spending on the rise
- WMS takes on automation orchestration
- Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion logistics
- Why smarts are central to Internet of Things in the warehouse
- Big picture: On the path to lights out
- Next gen supply chain at DHL
- Preferred Freezer’s new take on automation
- The warehousing big picture: Business as unusual
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · Bastian Solutions · Dehnco · E-commerce · ·
Labor crisis: Diversity is the answer Inside look at order fulfillment: Luxottica View More From this Issue