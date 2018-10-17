Special Digital Issue: The State of Materials Handling Automation

MMH Staff

The good news is that Modern readers are not sitting idle. According to our “2018 Warehouse and Distribution Center (DC) Equipment Survey,” the investment outlook through 2018 into 2019 is “bullish,” with enthusiasm extending into newer technologies such as robotics and warehouse execution systems.

And as editor at large Bridget McCrea recently reported: “As human capital becomes more difficult to recruit and retain, these automated solutions are helping companies manage the labor challenge while maintaining productivity and profitability—and there’s little sign that Modern readers will ease up on investment any time soon.”

In our latest Special Digital Issue, Modern Materials Handling has curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the latest automation equipment, software and best practices that are revolutionizing how facilities operate.The Modern editorial staff hopes this collection will help you along your innovation journey.

Inside this special digital issue…

Automation survey: Automation spending on the rise

WMS takes on automation orchestration

Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion logistics

Why smarts are central to Internet of Things in the warehouse

Big picture: On the path to lights out

Next gen supply chain at DHL

Preferred Freezer’s new take on automation

The warehousing big picture: Business as unusual