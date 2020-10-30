Special Report: Supply Chain Transparency Creates Resilient Operations

As consumers become more savvy and demands evolve around customization of goods, as well as, how and when they get them, supply chains must evolve. Ever-changing disruption such as the continued growth of e-commerce fulfillment, shortened lead times from connected consumers who expect same day delivery, multi-shoring and supplier diversification to get goods closer to consumers, and the frequency of national and global events have exposed the limitations within today’s supply chains.

These limitations have formed barricades along the supply chain journey, and in some cases dead ends. All stake holders in the journey - manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers – work on isolated systems. Because of this, the groups are in silos and there is a lack of real-time data, planning, and control tower execution, which causes mistakes, costly delays, and most importantly, low customer satisfaction.

By exposing these barricades, the supply chain disruptors have uncovered the imperative for improved supply chain transparency that breaks down silos, connects all parties, shares data in real-time, and provides predictive business insights. To meet these pressing demands, manufacturers, retailers, and distributors are investing money and effort in logistics and supply chain management technology capabilities.

View or download



