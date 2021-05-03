Spring class pushes PMMI membership higher

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues its sustained growth, adding 23 new companies at its Spring Board of Directors Meeting during the Executive Leadership Conference. Active membership now stands at 947.



“Adding 23 new members at a time when so much is happening and changing in our industry reinforces the confidence packaging and processing companies have in the resources provided by PMMI,” says Andrew Dougherty, senior director, membership, PMMI.



PMMI’s Board of Directors also modified some qualifications for certain member categories. Materials Suppliers now need annual sales of $3 Million to qualify for membership – down from $10 Million. The Affiliated Supplier Membership also added the following product categories:

• Container Engineering & Design

• Product Heating & Steam Equipment

• Lubricants

• Transportation, Logistics, Software & Warehouse Service Providers

PMMI new members are:



GENERAL

• Allied Technology, Broomfield, Colorado

• Brother USA Machinery LLC, Houston, Texas

• EAM-Mosca Corp., Hazel Township, Pennsylvania

• EMS Group USA, Safety Harbor, Florida

• IMPAK Corporation, Los Angeles, California

• JMP Solutions, London, Ontario, Canada

• Paxiom Group Inc., Las Vegas, Nevada

• SideDrive Conveyor Co., Souderton, Pennsylvania

• Spec Engineering, Plainfield, Illinois

• VMek Group LLC, Midlothian, Virginia



ASSOCIATE

• Fette Compacting, Inc., Rockaway, New Jersey

• Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions Inc., Pasco, Washington



AFFILIATED SUPPLIER

• Inficon, East Syracuse, New York



COMPONENT SUPPLIER

• Ashworth Bros., Inc., Winchester, Virginia

• Genesis Robotics and Motion Technologies, Langley, British Columbia,

• M.R Machine Knives Ltd., Sheffield, UK

• Weidmuller, USA, Richmond, Virginia



MATERIALS SUPPLIER

• Airguard Packaging, Grand Prairie, Texas

• Chicago Glue & Machine, Itasca, Illinois

• ICPG, Putnam, Connecticut

• Novembal, Peoria, Arizona

• Pemcor Packaging, Spring Valley, California

• Polyplex USA, LLC., Decatur, Alabama

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 900 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry.



