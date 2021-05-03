MMH    Topics 

Spring class pushes PMMI membership higher

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, adds 23 member companies

By

Latest Material Handling News

IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Plug to provide STEF with green hydrogen and fuel cells for cold storage DCs
Southworth International Group, Inc. adds new Chief People Officer
More News

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, continues its sustained growth, adding 23 new companies at its Spring Board of Directors Meeting during the Executive Leadership Conference. Active membership now stands at 947.

“Adding 23 new members at a time when so much is happening and changing in our industry reinforces the confidence packaging and processing companies have in the resources provided by PMMI,” says Andrew Dougherty, senior director, membership, PMMI.

PMMI’s Board of Directors also modified some qualifications for certain member categories. Materials Suppliers now need annual sales of $3 Million to qualify for membership – down from $10 Million. The Affiliated Supplier Membership also added the following product categories:

• Container Engineering & Design
• Product Heating & Steam Equipment
• Lubricants
• Transportation, Logistics, Software & Warehouse Service Providers

PMMI new members are:

GENERAL
• Allied Technology, Broomfield, Colorado
• Brother USA Machinery LLC, Houston, Texas
• EAM-Mosca Corp., Hazel Township, Pennsylvania
• EMS Group USA, Safety Harbor, Florida
• IMPAK Corporation, Los Angeles, California
• JMP Solutions, London, Ontario, Canada
• Paxiom Group Inc., Las Vegas, Nevada
• SideDrive Conveyor Co., Souderton, Pennsylvania
• Spec Engineering, Plainfield, Illinois
• VMek Group LLC, Midlothian, Virginia

ASSOCIATE
• Fette Compacting, Inc., Rockaway, New Jersey
• Verbruggen Palletizing Solutions Inc., Pasco, Washington

AFFILIATED SUPPLIER
• Inficon, East Syracuse, New York

COMPONENT SUPPLIER
• Ashworth Bros., Inc., Winchester, Virginia
• Genesis Robotics and Motion Technologies, Langley, British Columbia,
• M.R Machine Knives Ltd., Sheffield, UK
• Weidmuller, USA, Richmond, Virginia

MATERIALS SUPPLIER
• Airguard Packaging, Grand Prairie, Texas
• Chicago Glue & Machine, Itasca, Illinois
• ICPG, Putnam, Connecticut
• Novembal, Peoria, Arizona
• Pemcor Packaging, Spring Valley, California
• Polyplex USA, LLC., Decatur, Alabama

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 900 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry.


Article Topics

News
Packaging
PMMI
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources