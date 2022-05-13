SRSI announces integrator relationship with Dematic

SRSI (Slate River Systems, Inc.) and Dematic have signed an integrator relationship agreement. SRSI will now be a certified integrator of all Dematic equipment.

SRSI is known for its strong customer relationships and quality of work, and with the experience of industry experts at Dematic, looks to further grow its offerings, the company explained.

“We are very excited to be working with Dematic’s team,” Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jovan Bjelobrk states. “This relationship will allow us to offer their wide variety of products to SRSI customers which widens our solution base even further.”

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution.

“At Dematic, we want to work with integrators that have a similar drive for innovation, unparalleled customer service and a sound strategy that contribute to Dematic’s continued growth. We look forward to working with SRSI and their customers,” said Scott Hinke, Director of Integrator Network Sales, Americas, Dematic.

SRSI offers a growing team of experienced engineers, project managers, WMS specialists, and systems specialists to assist with any greenfield, warehouse, or distribution center project.



