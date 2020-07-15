MMH    Topics     Warehouse

SSI Schaefer appoints material handling expert Vincent Halma to Lead North America Region

Former North American president and CEO of the Kion Group is an industry veteran with expertise in supply chain logistics.

By

SSI Schaefer, a leader in automation, material handling products, warehousing software, reusable packaging systems and waste technology, has appointed Vincent Halma as senior vice president and Regional Head of North America.

Halma, formerly the North American President and CEO of the Kion Group, is an industry veteran and has a deep understanding of the supply chain logistics. Halma’s market expertise and industry connections, along with his previous experience leading international companies, has given him the ability to bring to market complex product portfolios, which fit perfectly with the future vision of SSI Schaefer.

Halma is currently in his new role and has taken over the day-to-day responsibilities in leading the North America region. “I’m excited to be here and to help lead SSI Schaefer for the next generation. The innovation and technology products that SSI Schaefer has within the product portfolio and in development are true gamechangers for the market. I’m excited to be a part of this transition and the team here in North America,” stated Vincent Halma, Senior Vice President and Regional Head of SSI Schaefer.

About SSI Schaefer Systems International:
SSI Schaefer Systems International provides storage, materials handling, logistics and reusable packaging, and waste technology solutions to businesses throughout North America. SSI Schaefer Systems International designs and manufacturers innovative intralogistics storage and picking solutions for all types of industries as well as plastic containers, pallets, and waste and recycling carts. SSI Schaefer Systems International is part of the SSI Schaefer Group, a global leader in logistics and materials handling founded in 1937 with over 70 offices and employees over 10,000. For more information, visit [url=http://www.ssi-schaefer.com]http://www.ssi-schaefer.com[/url].


