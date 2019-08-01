Standard-Knapp merges with German company A+F under the parent company EoL Packaging Experts

Standard-Knapp recently announced an agreement to merge with EoL Packaging Experts, an international market leader in end-of-line packaging solutions for the food and beverage industry.

The merger creates a globally active industry leader for end-of-line packaging machinery and systems, and comes as Standard-Knapp celebrates its 125th anniversary.

“The merger creates a globally active industry leader for end-of-line packaging machinery and systems with an established presence in both America and Europe,” says Mike Weaver, president of Standard-Knapp. “Under the roof of EoL Packaging Experts, A+F and Standard-Knapp build the foundation of a strong international industry group. Together they serve several important international markets and continuously work to expand their technological advantage.

“As a leading domestic manufacturer of case, tray and shrink packaging machinery solutions, we are proud of what our team has accomplished over the past decades. By joining EoL, we will be part of a strong international group to reinforce our technological leadership. I see EoL as the right organization to successfully ensure the future of Standard-Knapp in the long-term. At the same time, it will help us to deliver more value to our customers.”

Robert Roiger, CEO of A+F and EoL Packaging Experts, added “With Standard-Knapp joining EoL, customers will benefit from improved responsiveness delivered by our full presence in America and Europe. It is an ideal complement to A+F and will help us to improve and shorten the development processes, and stay closer to our customer’s plants to better serve them. We are excited about Standard-Knapp joining EoL and look forward to the benefits and synergies this merger will bring.”

Standard-Knapp’s history stretches back to 1894 with the founding of the Fred H. Knapp company. The first Knapp Gravity Labelers were shown during the 1893 World’s Fair. In 1895, the Knapp Boxer, a hand-operated machine designed to pack cans, was perfected. It did its job so well that, as late as 1901, the Knapp Boxer was the only machine of its kind in the world.

In 1931, Standard Sealing, a manufacturer of paper cutting and case sealing equipment, merged with the Fred H. Knapp company, changing its name to Standard-Knapp. In 1940, Standard-Knapp relocated to its present location in Portland, Conn. Standard-Knapp remains an industry leader, producing case packers, tray packers, shrink wrappers and bundlers for its customers.

The EoL portfolio also includes A+F Automation + Fördertechnik, a German manufacturer of secondary packaging equipment, founded in 1974. Standard-Knapp and A+F look forward to a bright international future under the roof of EoL Packaging Experts. Together they draw upon collective expertise as leaders in secondary packaging and pledge to continue solving problems challenging the industry.



