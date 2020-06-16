MMH    Topics 

Startup News: CognitOps raises $3 million in seed funding led by Chicago Ventures

Company’s platform empowers warehouse operators to manage complexity, reduce cost and improve cycle time

CognitOps, an AI startup whose software models and automates warehouse management, announced today that it has completed its seed round of $3 million. Chicago Ventures led the investment round, with Schematic Ventures, CEAS Investments and Churton Ventures all participating.

CognitOps also announced the appointment of Roger Counihan as Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting to CEO Alex Ramirez, Roger will drive all go-to-market efforts. “Current market conditions have supply chains under duress. CognitOps is helping enterprises adapt by unlocking hidden efficiency and capacity in their warehouse operations,” said Peter Christman of Chicago Ventures. “We’re excited to support the CognitOps team’s vision for automating warehouse management.”

This capital will fuel CognitOps’ product expansion and accelerate go-to-market efforts to take advantage of the strong market demand. As CognitOps customers compete through the COVID19 impact and the incredible pace of change in their supply chains, the company’s platform empowers warehouse operators to manage complexity, reduce cost and improve cycle time.

“Warehouses were already getting too complex with the proliferation of point solutions and omnichannel demands, but COVID-19 has forced our customers to adapt faster than they ever thought was possible,” said Alex Ramirez, Co-founder, and CEO of CognitOps. “Our solution is purposefully built to quickly plug into any warehouse and dramatically enable better operations from day one.”

In addition to the funding, CognitOps has added a transformational Chief Revenue Officer in Roger Counihan. Counihan joins CognitOps from Fortna, Inc, where he was Vice President of Sales. At Fortna, Counihan built an industry-leading Life Sciences practice and led clients through strategic, complex technology designs and implementations.

“I am thrilled to be joining CognitOps and becoming a part of their warehouse operations software revolution,” said Counihan. “There’s a tremendous amount of energy in this industry right now, and warehouse operating models lack resiliency. The CognitOps team is stellar, and I believe we will drive evolutionary change for our clients.”

Startup News is part of Peerless Media’s coverage of the supply chain startup community. You can read Bob Trebilcock’s startup blogs every Friday on SCMR.com and MMH.com.


