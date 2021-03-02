MMH    Topics 

Startup News: Fillogic secures $2.5 million in seed round funding

Funding will help Fillogic expand its mall-based micro distribution hubs

Fillogic, a “Logistics-as-a-Service” platform for retailers, announced today it has raised $2.5 million in seed round funding led by James McCann, Chairman and CEO of Food Retail Ventures who will be joining the Fillogic Board. Additional investors include Jamestown LP, GroundBreak Ventures, Revelry Ventures Partners, XRC Labs, Green Egg Ventures, and other strategic angels including Sandy Sigal. This brings the company’s total funds raised to $3.5 million to date.

“We started Fillogic to transform the traditional retail ecosystem into an integrated logistics network that reaches the modern consumer wherever they are,” said Bill Thayer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fillogic. “Fillogic Hubs at mall properties provide retailers with disproportionately lower cost logistics services, while enabling retailers to maximize the utilization of their assets - stores, inventory, and people - to unlock a competitive advantage.”

“Fillogic helps retailers thrive in the ‘new normal’ by offering unmatched logistics services such as forward-staging inventory, receiving and fulfilling high-demand products, and unlocking expedited shipping, including same-day, for ground prices.” said Rob Caucci, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Fillogic.

The seed round of funding will expand the Fillogic Hub Network nationwide to key strategic markets in the Mid-Atlantic, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix and San Francisco. The funding will also support team growth and further development of its platform, including its Delivery Partner Network and proprietary routing technology.

Founded in 2018, Fillogic is based in New York City and operates micro distribution hubs across the Northeast region including in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.


