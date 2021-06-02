MMH    Topics 

Startup News: Locus raises $50 million in Series C funding

AI-powered logistics platform vendor to use funds to focus on innovation, geographical expansion, and scaling the team

By

Latest Material Handling News

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
EPG appoints new CEO for Americas
60 Seconds with Aileen Ryan, president of RAIN Alliance
Where is fleet management headed?
More News

Locus, which provides a software platform that automates supply chain and logistics decisions, has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, with participation from Qualcomm Ventures LLC and existing investors Tiger Global and Falcon Edge. Noted angel investors Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, Kunal Shah, CEO of Cred, Raju Reddy, founder of Sierra Atlantic, and Deb Deep Sengupta, former President & MD, SAP South Asia, also participated in the round.

Locus will majorly use the funds for improving geographical reach and building its research and development team to expand the product line.

“Quality & patient capital allows us to focus on path-breaking R&D, helping us deliver exceptional long term value to our customers, over incremental improvements. We will be recruiting more PhDs in our data science team and are looking to double our patents by 2022,” said Nishith Rastogi, CEO, Locus.

Locus uses deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms to offer smart supply chain solutions to customers. The company’s solutions have resulted in $150 million+ savings in logistics costs, 70 million+ kilometer reductions in distance traveled, and 17 million plus kilograms reduction in GHG emissions for clients across sectors like e-commerce, retail, e-grocery, consumer goods, home services, home deliveries, 3PL, transportation, and B2B distribution, according to the company.

Locus works with clients across North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent. Its solutions include route optimization, real-time tracking and analytics, sales beat optimization, territory planning, vehicle allocation and network design.

Locus has been on an expansion spree in the Americas, bolstering its leadership with industry veterans such as Walter Heil, Senior Vice President, Business (Americas), and Michael D. Parmett, Vice President, Customer Success. Heil previously worked at Project44 and BluJay, while Parmett was a part of 3GTMS and Manhattan Associates. 

“At this juncture, I would like to thank all our customers for placing their faith in us and being our partners in innovation. It gives us immense pleasure to know that we’ve added value to your supply chain and logistics operations. We are now looking to support our customers with a global footprint. Other than the geographies we are already present in, we are also investing heavily in Latin America and aggressively building our presence there,” added Rastogi. “I would also like to thank the Locus team for the efforts they put in day in and day out. I hope we can show our gratitude by creating substantial wealth for all their efforts.”

“Locus’ smart product suite is optimizing supply chain efficiencies by using machine learning to deliver real-time tracking and insights for the last mile fulfillment,” said Varsha Tagare, Sr. Director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Managing Director at Qualcomm Ventures. “We’re excited to invest in Locus to enable logistics as a service and support their journey to become a global last-mile automation leader.”

The company had earlier raised $30 million across multiple rounds.


Article Topics

News
global trade
Locus
Supply Chain Startup
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources