StayLinked demonstrates integration platform at Modex

A market leader in terminal emulation (TE), StayLinked’s technology supports Zebra Technologies’ (Booth B2013) newly released WS50, the world’s smallest enterprise-class wearable Android mobile computer. The ultra-compact, fully functional mobile computing device with built-in bar code scanner can be worn on the wrist, across two fingers, or on the back of the hand as a ring scanner.

Evolve gives WS50 wearers the ability to activate and communicate with new and emerging IIoT devices such as Fetch autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Zebra’s HD4000 enterprise head-mounted displays.

“Our support includes integration of the WS50 with Evolve, our robust and highly secure integration platform supported by our SmartTE software,” said Justin Griffith, CTO, “enabling supply chain organizations to future-proof their legacy systems and take advantage of new and emerging IIoT technologies.”



