MMH    Topics     Technology    MODEX

StayLinked demonstrates integration platform at Modex

A market leader in terminal emulation (TE), StayLinked’s technology supports Zebra Technologies’ (Booth B2013) newly released WS50, the world’s smallest enterprise-class wearable Android mobile computer.

By

This is Justin Griffith, CTO, with the WS50 wearable mobile computer.
This is Justin Griffith, CTO, with the WS50 wearable mobile computer.

A market leader in terminal emulation (TE), StayLinked’s technology supports Zebra Technologies’ (Booth B2013) newly released WS50, the world’s smallest enterprise-class wearable Android mobile computer. The ultra-compact, fully functional mobile computing device with built-in bar code scanner can be worn on the wrist, across two fingers, or on the back of the hand as a ring scanner.

Evolve gives WS50 wearers the ability to activate and communicate with new and emerging IIoT devices such as Fetch autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and Zebra’s HD4000 enterprise head-mounted displays.

“Our support includes integration of the WS50 with Evolve, our robust and highly secure integration platform supported by our SmartTE software,” said Justin Griffith, CTO, “enabling supply chain organizations to future-proof their legacy systems and take advantage of new and emerging IIoT technologies.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Events
MODEX
Automatic Data Capture
Staylinked
Zebra Technologies
   All topics

MODEX News & Resources

Get ready for Modex 2024
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Andrea Pongolini, EVP of Sales, E80 Group, Inc.
During MODEX 2022 Orbis Showcased the Latest in Sustainable Packaging
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Sean Wallingford, President, Warehouse Solutions, North America, Vanderlande
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Troy Donnelly, Senior VP of Sales, Marketing, and Application, DMW&H
MODEX C-Suite Q&A: Jim Barnes, CEO at EnVista
MHI roars back to in-person trade shows with record Modex 2022
More MODEX

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources