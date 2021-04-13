Steel King presents NexCaliber Structures

During ProMatDX, Steel King Industries is introducing NexCaliber Structures—systems that offer turnkey solutions for engineered elevated work platforms.

Developed to accommodate high-speed scales and sorters, induction conveyors and singulator systems, NexCaliber Structures platforms can be scaled to multi-level systems, and they offer all components that users may need, including crossovers store systems, gates, ladders, railings, staircases and stair-towers.

Dedicated to solving the industry’s most complex storage and equipment support challenges, the proprietary design system leverages material data and engineering calculations, accelerating accuracy overall.

“By providing scalable solutions, we will help large integrators increase processing capacity in their existing structures and new distribution or micro-fulfillment centers, and are well-poised to meet compressed design schedules,” said Chris Pahls, product manager at NexCaliber Structures. “We are excited to introduce NexCaliber Structures’ line of elevated work platforms and accessories to the materials handling industry.”



