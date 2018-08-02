Steering Systems and In-Plant Trailers
When it comes to industrial trailers, there’s no one-size-fits-all. Many variables affect performance and cost—load size, wheel arrangement, deck size and steering type, to name a few. So how do you choose the right trailer for the job?
This handy Hamilton whitepaper breaks down everything you need to know, including:
- An overview of different steering systems, complete with a matrix that compares performance, handling, capacity and cost
- How load size, inclines, aisle width and environmental factors (e.g. rough floors, extreme temperatures, heavy debris) influence design
- Common everyday scenarios around maneuverability and safety concerns
