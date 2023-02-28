Stefan Lampa appointed new CEO of ProGlove

Stefan Lampa has been appointed new CEO of ProGlove, a global provider of wearable scanner solutions for innovating human-centred productivity.

Lampa previously held executive management positions at large renowned industry leaders such as ABB, KUKA Roboter GmbH (known as KUKA Robotics in the U.S. market) and Cargotec. With more than 30 years in the industry, the experienced CEO will leverage his knowledge and expertise to continue ProGlove’s international growth path. Lampa will start his position on March 1 and succeeds Andreas Koenig, who steps down for personal reasons.

“We are very pleased that Stefan Lampa will become our new CEO,” said Ken Allen, Chairman of the Board at ProGlove. “Stefan has a clear vision, promotes a collaborative work culture, and is committed to driving innovation as the key prerequisite for our business success. This makes him the perfect match to continue Andreas Koenig’s inspiring leadership, which has taken the company from a start up to a fast-scaling company.”

“ProGlove is superbly positioned to address some of the key topics many traditional industry organizations are struggling with,” added Lampa. “Digitalization and human-machine collaboration are just two examples. What really gets me excited about ProGlove, though, is the young, energetic team. This reminds me of the pioneer spirit I experienced during the early days of industry robotics. To be successful in our targeted market we will need to generate value for our customers. At ProGlove, I see the commitment, dedication and agility to put ourselves in our customers’ shoes and design the solutions that will make a difference for them.”

Lampa has a background in mechanical engineering and gained significant experience in the areas of digitalization and Industry 4.0. Both have become a focus of his leadership, ProGlove noted. Before joining ProGlove, Lampa held a position as President at Cargotec Corporation. During his tenure he drove a transformational strategy to turn the traditional heavy logistics equipment supplier into a technology leader based on electrification, robotics and a digital offering. As CEO of KUKA Roboter, Lampa re-focused the robotics maker to include the general industry market as a complement to its existing automotive business. He also established a new corporate culture that hinges on a collaborative and international approach. Lampa’s extensive executive management experience also includes 23 years with ABB, including six years as Global Head of Robots & Applications.

“Stefan’s track record speaks for itself” Andreas Näsvik said, Partner and Head of Industrial & Business Services, Nordic Capital Advisors and Board member of ProGlove. “At Cargotec, he not only improved the profitability, but helped streamline the company. At KUKA Roboter, he delivered the best financial results of any KUKA company ever to date in 2017 and 2018. His remarkable accomplishments also include the turn-around and comeback of ABB Robotics during 2011-2015. While these are certainly the things that impressed the Board of ProGlove and Nordic Capital as the owner of ProGlove, it was just as important to find somebody who will continue the splendid work of Andreas Koenig. Needless to say, we are certain that Stefan with his excellent communications and participative work approach is a perfect fit for ProGlove and that he will take this organization to the next level.”

Founded in 2014, ProGlove provides smart wearable scanner solutions that fuel a continual stream of worker-driven productivity gains. ProGlove’s customers include organizations such as BMW, DHL, Gap Inc., and Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services. The wearable tech pioneer employs more than 350 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago (US), Coventry (UK), Munich (Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia).



