Steve Barbosa named president at Blue Giant Equipment

Blue Giant, which supplies loading dock and material handling equipment, promotes Barbosa to president position

Blue Giant Equipment Corporation has announced that Steve Barbosa has been promoted to president of Blue Giant after 8 years as the Vice President of Finance.

Barbosa has been with Blue Giant for over 16 years and has extensive experience in the loading dock industry. Prior to joining Blue Giant, he held positions in Finance, and Operations Management at the distribution level for Arbon Equipment. He is currently an active member on the LODEM (Loading Dock Equipment Manufacturer’s) and LIFT (Lift Manufacturer’s) Groups among other Board commitments.

Bill Kostenko, Chairman, stated, “Steve has been the Vice President of Finance for the last 8 years, during this time, he has implemented several crucial programs that have resulted in Blue Giant becoming more of an efficient and competitive company. The need to continuously improve, become more efficient and provide superior customer service will be key goals for the future. His forward-thinking solutions and proven leadership skills will continue to move Blue Giant Equipment Corporation forward.”

On his appointment, Barbosa stated, “Our customers are demanding unique solutions designed specifically to meet their needs. Blue Giant is positioned to drive value to our partners and end-customers. Our focus on product innovation and being customer centric will allow us to deliver on our vision of being the leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of loading docks and in-plant safety systems.”


