Steve Miller Band to rock the PACK gives BACK Stage

Headlining this year’s event will be the legendary Steve Miller Band known for hits such as “The Joker,” “Livin’ in the USA,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Liner,” “Jungle Love” and “Abracadabra.”

By

Rockwell Automation returns as the title-level sponsor of this year’s PACK gives BACK event at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2019 (Sept. 23-25, 2019, Las Vegas Convention Center), reports PACK EXPO producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Headlining this year’s event will be the legendary Steve Miller Band known for hits such as “The Joker,” “Livin’ in the USA,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Liner,” “Jungle Love” and “Abracadabra.”

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will support NS2 Serves, a nonprofit dedicated to helping recent U.S. military veterans transition from combat boots to business suits. This charitable group provides valuable IT training and employment assistance at no cost to veterans.

“As a PMMI member and PACK EXPO exhibitor, it is an honor for Rockwell Automation to be part of this worthwhile event. We are proud to be a continuing sponsor of PACK gives BACK this year as part of our ongoing commitment to support U.S. military veterans and their families with training and upskilling programs,” says Lee Tschanz, vice president consumer products industry, Rockwell Automation.

The benefit on Monday, Sept. 23, kicks off with a networking reception at 4:00 p.m. followed by a performance by The Steve Miller Band at 5:00 p.m. in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets are $95 and include drinks and light hors d’oeuvres. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: packexpolasvegas.com/pack-gives-back.

“At PMMI we recognize the sacrifice our veterans and their families have made and are proud to bring the packaging industry together in support of such a worthy cause,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome back Rockwell Automation as the title sponsor of PACK gives BACK and thank them for their continued support of this important event.”

This year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas and the co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO will bring together 30,000 packaging professionals with 2,000 leading industry suppliers over 900,000 net square feet of show floor. Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 through Aug. 30 after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.


