Storage Battery Systems cancels participation in Modex 2020

Storage Battery Systems, LLC (SBS) has announced that it has canceled its participation at the MODEX 2020 expo in Atlanta, GA (March 9 – 12, 2020).

Storage Battery Systems, LLC (SBS) has announced that it has canceled its participation at the MODEX 2020 expo in Atlanta, GA (March 9 – 12, 2020).

Safety is a priority for SBS and because of the recent developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), SBS has canceled its Modex attendance. The company will be hosting virtual meetings and welcomes the opportunity to schedule demonstrations of its Lithium batteries and new digital hydrometers as soon as the risks are mitigated.

According to Mike Hagen, Senior Vice President, Operations, “The health and well-being of our employees and customers are a top priority for SBS. We gave this matter our utmost consideration and will continue to monitor the situation. Our entire team appreciates your understanding in this important decision.”


