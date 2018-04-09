Storage Equipment Safety Service returns to Modex and North American market
Storage Equipment Safety Service (Booth B1616) returns to Modex bringing its 31 years of expertise in rack and shelving safety inspections and training to the North American market. SESS is a leader in independent rack safety inspections covering the UK, Ireland, Europe, North America and the Caribbean.
Many warehouse users are unaware of the requirements of the RMI codes and guidelines or even the manufacturer’s requirements for installation and use of racking systems. They are therefore unaware that they may be operating in conditions that are unsafe.
SESS USA works closely with its customers to ensure that:
- Annual inspections are done and damaged racking is identified and classified according to risk level as well as to identify operational issues such as pallet condition, clearances, housekeeping, general conformance to RMI Codes, etc
- Employees are properly trained to perform in-house monthly inspection
- Post- Installation inspections are done to ensure that racking has been installed according to manufacturer specifications.
Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
