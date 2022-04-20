Storage Manufacturers Association of MHI announces standards revisions

The Storage Manufacturers Association Industry Group of MHI (SMA) has to announced revisions to two American National Standards: ANSI MH28.2-2022, Design, Testing and Utilization of Industrial Steel Boltless Shelving and ANSI MH28.3-2022, Design, Testing and Utilization of Industrial Steel Work Platforms. The revision of these standards aligns with SMA’s continued commitment to develop, maintain and publish standards for design, performance and safe operation of industrial steel work platforms and shelving products.

“These standards were most recently published in 2018,” says Arlin Keck of Steel King Industries, Chair of SMA’s Standards Advisory Committee. “The updates primarily reflect additional guidelines for the design of boltless shelving and work platforms in high seismic areas.”

Developed by MHI and SMA, these revisions represent suggested design practices and operational requirements for industrial steel work platforms and industrial steel boltless shelving. These standards are intended to provide guidance for owners, users, designers, purchasers or specifiers of material handling equipment.

“SMA will be petitioning the International Code Council to adopt these standards into the International Building Code,” said Patrick Davison, MHI’s Director of Standards. “We are optimistic that these standards will be written into the building codes, similar to storage racks.”

Chris Pahls of Steel King Industries and SMA Chair says, “These approved AISC standards and ICC submittals reflect our members continued efforts to improve our industry. There has never been a more exciting time to participate in our growing trade group!”

These documents, along with other industry guides, webinars, and content, can be found on the SMA website at [url=http://www.mhi.org/sma]http://www.mhi.org/sma[/url].



