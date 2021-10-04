MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Storage

Storage serves integrated operations

Jaylo’s logistics platform for its client leverages adjustable racking and live pallet racking systems.

For logistics service providers, effective storage infrastructure can translate into greater efficiencies and better customer service for the client companies they store and handle materials for. The racking solutions need to make optimal use of space, while allowing for rapid access to faster moving materials. On top of that, for new facilities, it’s imperative that the storage installation meets project deadlines.

These key objectives were met by the storage infrastructure for a new warehouse for Jaylo, a third-party logistics provider based in Tudela, Navarra, Spain. The new warehouse, also in Tudela, is 17,000 square meters (m2), or just more than 182,000 square feet, and is physically integrated with a production operation of Jaylo’s client, SKF, an automotive supplier that makes bearings at this site.

The SKF operation and the Jaylo warehouse that serves it are different levels of the same structure, with an automatic chain conveyor and elevator with two platforms serving as the physical interconnection.

The integrated facilities eliminate the transfer of materials using motor vehicles, achieving emissions reductions, and allowing SKF to dispense with warehousing space and dedicate that extra space to production lines. The tightly linked operations also support the ability for Jaylo to supply and collect goods on demand from the SKF production facility on a 24/7 basis.

For storage infrastructure, Jaylo’s new facility features adjustable pallet racking and live pallet racking (AR Racking). The storage systems occupy 4,250 m2 of the total area of the warehouse and provide 7,060 storage positions for pallets. After a commissioning period, Jaylo is now operating the facility at full capacity.

For this project, adjustable pallet racking provides 2,700 new positions for pallets and 2,200 new positions for half pallets. Additionally, the supplier provided FIFO (first-in/first-out) live pallet racking, resulting in 2,160 new positions for half pallets, resulting in a total storage capacity of 7,060 positions for pallet loads.

The interconnected, integrated facilities and storage run 24/7, presenting efficiencies for both Jaylo and SKF. Transport of loads using automatic guided vehicle (AGV) lift trucks (Toyota Material Handling) minimizes the labor required and supports operational throughput and efficiency, while the racking supports the need for space efficient storage that still provides fast access to materials.

“It’s a strategic project for us because we can directly and immediately improve the competitiveness of one of our most important customers,” explains David García Osta, Jaylo director. He added that “The deadlines were also strictly met, which was an advantage in a project that involved the participation of both companies and teams.”

The combination of both storage systems has given Jaylo a logistics platform that fully optimizes the space as well as enables time and resource savings in handling goods.

The adjustable pallet racking area provides direct and immediate access to products, while the FIFO live pallet racking facilitates ideal stock rotation and fast movement of the unit loads.

To guarantee the correct positioning of the half pallets of the live pallet racking systems, the structure has been fitted with lateral guide wheels, ensuring a maximum lateral movement of 15 mm in the descent of the loads down the conveyor. This means that the driverless AGV lift trucks can satisfactorily collect all the unit loads.


