Storage Solutions offers expanded solutions set via new partnership with HAI Robotics

The partnership will allow Storage Solutions to integrate technology developed by HAI Robotics into warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers across North America.

By

Storage Solutions Inc. announces a new partnership with HAI Robotics, a warehouse automation solutions company specializing in autonomous each picking robotics. This solution provides automatic storage and retrieval of totes or cartons to create a goods to person picking and replenishment workflow while also providing storage capabilities up to 27 feet high to maximize storage density. The partnership will allow Storage Solutions to integrate technology developed by HAI Robotics into warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers across North America.

As dynamics around labor are increasingly challenging the operations along the supply chain, a growing share of US-based fulfillment centers are investigating technology designed to increase fulfillment throughput while lowering operational costs, Storage Solutions pointed out. The technology supplied by HAI Robotics provides flexible and efficient solutions that can be applied to manufacturing, third-party logistics, e-commerce, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries, the partners added.

“We see tremendous upside potential for a large number of our current clients to integrate HAI Robotics’ award-winning technology into their operations,” explained Eric McDonald, Chief Customer Officer at Storage Solutions. “Storage Solutions believes that walking is the most detrimental activity in a warehouse. HAI Robotics solutions eliminate associates walking for replenishment and picking. Clients will be able to solve their labor and throughput challenges. HAI solutions are able to achieve rates 5x – 10x more than relying on associates walking through a warehouse.”

Founded in 2016, HAI Robotics has launched over 300 projects worldwide and employs over 1,300 workers. With a vision to “create value for every warehouse and factory,” the company offers a full range of services and support, including design, integration, manufacturing, installation, training, and customer service.

“Through our combination of technologies, we can create an operation focused on accuracy, density, speed, and flexibility that can be catered to virtually any scenario and drive profitability through increased fulfillment potential,” explained Brian Reinhart, HAI Robotics Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Working with a trusted organization like Storage Solutions helps us integrate these solutions to companies who know they need to turn to automation but may not know where to begin.”


