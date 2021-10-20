MMH    Topics 

Stord opens warehouse in Las Vegas, adding capacity ahead of busy holiday season

Stord adds a fourth first-party facility to its growing hybrid network

Stord, a provider of a cloud-based supply chain network, today announced the opening of a new warehouse in Las Vegas. The 177,238-square-foot facility will serve Stord customers in the Southwest and across Northern California and is set to bring hundreds of jobs to Nevada over the coming years.

“We are laser-focused on making the supply chain a competitive advantage for every one of our customers by combining end-to-end logistics with integrated technology and cloud-like speed and flexibility,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. “Our Las Vegas facility will add much-needed warehouse capacity heading into what is widely expected to be the biggest e-commerce season ever. We are building out a hybrid logistics network to help brands of all sizes operate their supply chains with world-class efficiency.”

The new Las Vegas warehouse continues recent company momentum, and in the last two months Stord has:

• Announced $90 million in Series D funding, to bring total financing to $205 million
• Surpassed $100 million in revenue, on track to deliver its fourth consecutive year of 300%+ growth
• Acquired Fulfillment Works, a leading DTC fulfillment provider
• Opened a new fulfillment center and innovation hub in Atlanta

Las Vegas will be Stord’s fourth first-party facility, complemented by a partner network of more than 500 warehouses to serve specialized customer needs such as one-day or same-day shipping in niche markets. Stord already has first-party warehouses in Atlanta, GA, North Haven, CT, and Reno, NV. Stord describes itself as a cloud supply chain in that it brings together warehousing, freight and fulfillment capabilities and services under an integrated cloud platform.

Brands are under immense pressure to operate efficient supply chains this holiday season with e-commerce sales expected to hit $218 billion, growing 11% to 15% over 2020’s record sales, Stord’s announcement explained. Consumer expectations, meanwhile, are at an all-time high: two out of five U.S. online customers are much more likely to buy when they know delivery dates in advance, while 70% are less likely to shop again with a retailer if they are not informed about delivery delays.

Like its Atlanta facility, Stord’s Las Vegas warehouse plans to deploy the latest warehouse innovations, including robotics and other forms of automation, and share best practices across its entire partner network. Stord is actively hiring for several positions in the new facility, with expectations to bring hundreds of jobs across Nevada in the coming years. The Las Vegas warehouse will officially open on November 1.


