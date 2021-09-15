MMH    Topics     Mergers & Acquisitions

Stord raises $90 Million in Series D funding, acquires Fulfillment Works

The additional funding for Stord, which offers supply chain fulfillment services backed by a cloud software platform, brings total funding raised to $205 million

Stord, a startup company that refers to itself as “cloud supply chain” provider, announced $90 million in Series D funding today, led by Kleiner Perkins, with additional participation from Lux Capital, D1 Capital and Palm Tree Crew, and existing investors, including BOND, Dynamo Ventures, Founders Fund, Lineage Logistics, and Susa Ventures. In addition, Michael Rubin, Fanatics founder and founder of GSI Commerce, Carlos Cashman, CEO of Thrasio, Max Mullen, co-founder of Instacart and Will Gaybrick, CPO at Stripe, joined the round.

Stord offers a range of services – including warehousing, freight and fulfillment – in a single, integrated cloud technology platform. The new funding is said to value the company at $1.1 billion, and comes just six months after its $65 million Series C. Stord has raised $205 million in total funding.

Along with the funding, Stord also announced the closing of its acquisition of Fulfillment Works, a leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment provider. Fulfillment Works’ decades of DTC experience and first-party warehouses on both coasts are seen as critical to powering Stord’s next phase of growth.

“The supply chain is the new competitive battleground,” said Sean Henry, Stord CEO and co-founder. “Today’s buying expectations set by Amazon and the rise of the omnichannel shopper have placed immense pressure on companies to maintain more nimble and efficient supply chains. This new funding and the outstanding Fulfillment Works team bring us that much closer to our goal of being the last logistics partner businesses will ever need. We want every company to have world-class, Prime-like supply chains.”

With Fulfillment Works, Stord can provide even more specialized, first-party capacity, which, when combined with its network of hundreds of warehouse partners, offers businesses the most powerful supply chain network on the market. Fulfillment Works’ customers will now have access to Stord’s supply chain software and end-to-end logistics, and Stord will now use Fulfillment Works’ facilities to provide additional control and deeper customer service in key regions. These new warehouses will not only improve the supply chain experience for Stord’s customers, but Stord will share best practices across its entire partner network. Fulfillment Works’ whole team will join Stord.

“Our goal from day one was to help companies delight their customers through amazing fulfillment service,” said Amy Cooper, CEO and co-founder of Fulfillment Works. “Now, with Stord, we can realize that vision. Stord has built the only end-to-end logistics network that combines the physical infrastructure with software. Together, we will bring new levels of speed, efficiency and flexibility to brands everywhere, just in time for the busy holiday period.”


