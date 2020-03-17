Strategic expansion of Inther Group in North America

System integrator Inther Group has opened a new location in San Francisco (California) to further expand its products and solutions for internal logistics automation in the US market.

The new office is located in San Francisco’s Financial District. Inther Group was already active in the US market with a location in North Carolina, but is opening an additional location to better serve their customers across America. Inther is originally a Dutch system integrator with multiple

locations all over the world, such as in The Netherlands (HQ), Germany, Belgium, Moldova, America and China.

In addition to the traditionally important markets in Europe and Asia, Inther is now also increasingly focusing on the important growth market in the United States. To support this expansion, they have now set up this additional location in San Francisco. Inther Group has enjoyed great success all over the world in recent years, executing multiple logistics automation projects for renowned logistics industry clients such as Estée Lauder, Skechers, General Motors, Medtronic, Stryker, Alibaba and JD.com.

Inther Group will mainly support companies in the United States that have logistics automation plans. Inther Group focuses on e-commerce and omni channel order fulfilment (retail, pharmaceutical, meat/food, spare parts), both for shippers and 3PL. With this strategic expansion, Inther Group will now also be able to support its existing and new customers from North America.

“There is a growing interest in Inther system solutions in North America”, says Managing Director Martijn Herder of Inther Group. “By adding additional expertise as well as our further future plans, we indicate that we also want to be active in this market.”



