StreamTech Engineering gains patent award for its FoldSerter system

StreamTech Engineering, a leading provider and integrator of intelligent fulfillment automation systems, has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company a patent for the FoldSerter, a system for inserting multi-page plain paper pack slips into open cartons (US Patent No. 10,822,131 B2).

The FoldSerter automatically identifies each package, communicates with the software system to receive the correct pack slip, prints, folds, and inserts the pack slip into the carton, while scanning each page for 100% verification. StreamTech’s WCS software allows the system to deliver to multiple lines simultaneously.

“Our clients have really embraced the FoldSerter product,” said Steve Horcher, Automation Engineer and co-inventor. “This document inserter is a practical solution that comes from StreamTech’s deep operational experience and our expertise in controls and software integration. The Foldserter will help our customers increase throughput and profitability. It gives them the flexibility to handle single or multi-page documents in an automated fashion, with 100% scan verification. I believe it has the lowest complexity and provides the best value in the industry.”

Foldserter has been implemented in a variety of industries including electronics, aerospace, government, publishing, postal, 3PL, medical and consumer products.



