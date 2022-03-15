Student design challenge winners make community relief packaging

The Paperboard Packaging Alliance (PPA) has announced the winners of the 2021 Student Design Challenge, an annual competition that fosters awareness and appreciation of paperboard packaging with the next generation of packaging design decision-makers. Design teams from across the country created sustainable packaging solutions with paperboard for community relief organizations.

“Teams of students and educators worked together on innovative projects demonstrating a bright future for our industry,” said Heidi Brock, AF&PA President & CEO. “These projects highlight the possibilities of sustainable paper products, and how packaging can contribute to the work of community relief organizations during the ongoing pandemic.”

Student design projects from the following schools were named as winners:

• 1st Place: Fashion Institute of Technology, Super Kit

• 2nd Place: California Polytechnic State University, Sweet Pea

• 3rd Place: Rochester Institute of Technology, Super Sibs Lemon-Aid Package

“Congratulations to the winners on their impressive designs. Our Student Design Challenge participants have used collaboration and real-world skills to prepare for exciting careers in our industry,” Brock said.

“The Student Design Challenge represents the full-range and diverse talents of the next generation of packaging professionals,” said Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) President Ben Markens. “We’re honored to celebrate these students and host them at our Spring Outlook & Strategies Conference, where they can network and engage with industry leaders.”

Additional acknowledgments were announced for the following entries:

• California Polytechnic State University, Sweet Pea (People’s Choice Award)

• California Polytechnic State University, Art Kit (Honorable Mention)

• Fashion Institute of Technology, PERIOD All-In-One Dispenser Box (Honorable Mention)

• California Polytechnic State University, EcoSlo (Shout-out)

• Fashion Institute of Technology, Doctors Without Borders Obstetrics Kit (Shout-out)

• Ryerson University, Adventure Club Party Box (Shout-out)

• The University of Texas at Arlington, 4Forever (Shout-out)

The Paperboard Packaging Alliance (PPA) is a joint initiative of the American Forest & Paper Association and the Paperboard Packaging Council. The Student Design Challenge encourages university students in leading packaging and graphic design programs to show off their creative talent, design skills and innovative approaches to meet real-world customer needs and marketing scenarios. Winners were honored on March 10 at the Hilton Denver City Center during PPC’s 2022 Spring Outlook & Strategies Conference, which brought together more than 200 paperboard packaging professionals.



