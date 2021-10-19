MMH    Topics 

Study: 85% of 3PLs growing, but rising labor costs create headwinds

3PL Central's second annual Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report shows nearly half of 3PLs are struggling to find and retain qualified workers, while also citing significantly increasing labor costs

By

3PL Central, a provider of cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS) built to meet the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses, today released its second annual benchmark report focused exclusively on the 3PL warehouse industry. The Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report aggregates data from 200+ 3PL warehouses and provides insight on more than 30 industry-specific topics.

This report builds on previous data and provides year-over-year changes and trends to help warehouses understand market growth opportunities and challenges facing the industry. Key take-aways from the report include:

  • 85% of 3PL warehouses experienced order volume growth in 2021, with 23% growing order volumes by more than 50%.
  • 48% reported struggling to find and retain qualified workers, while also citing significantly increasing labor costs.
  • 45% of respondents operate in the mid-market with two to five warehouses. These mid-market warehouses were four times more likely to experience medium to high level order volume growth versus other respondents.
  • 84% of 3PLs have implemented a WMS as the central hub of technology for their business, with the average 3PL having three or more systems integrated to their WMS (e.g., shopping carts, marketplaces, order management systems, etc.).
  • 53% of 3PLs fulfill orders less than 90 minutes after receipt, with speed of order fulfillment linked closely with annual order volume growth.

The report details trends and key metrics related to growth opportunities, profitability, labor shortages, warehouse space limitations, technology integrations, success measurements, and more. This year marked a unique time for 3PL warehouses. 3PLs overwhelmingly grew order volumes, profits, and customers. However, some headwinds exist with most 3PLs operating at or above warehouse capacity, some of the lowest warehouse vacancy rates in history, significant supply chain backlogs, and a workforce shortage that left many with higher labor costs and fewer people to address the higher volumes. Despite these headwinds, 3PLs expressed significant optimism for 2022, 3PL Central concluded.

“Looking at year-over-year data, the labor shortage and warehouse capacity limitations have become more acute issues for 3PL warehouses,” said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central. “Respondents show how they have addressed these concerns with automation, technology, and system integrations. With the Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report, 3PL Central hopes to share insight with 3PLs to give them access to the industry benchmarks so that they can plan for and implement best practices to support order and profitability growth in 2022.”
 
The report also explores the current 3PL warehouse landscape, key challenges and opportunities, and planned technology implementations for the future. The report has compiled this data to outline best practices to consider for the coming year.

Click here to view and download the complete 2021 3PL Central Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report.


Article Topics

News
3PL
3PL Central
Third-Party Logistics
Warehouse Management Systems
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources