MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Ergonomics

Study: Anti-fatigue market growing through 2029

This study presents a far-reaching outlook of the anti-fatigue mats market for the time frame 2019 to 2029. The anti-fatigue mats market is envisaged to register a volume CAGR of ~3% through 2029.

By

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, ~3 million units of anti-fatigue mats were sold in 2018, and sales are envisaged to grow 1.3X during 2019 to 2029. The industrial settings are highly likely to account for a significant market share in 2019 but will possibly lose their market position later, to commercial as well as the residential user base, as per the report findings.

This study presents a far-reaching outlook of the anti-fatigue mats market for the time frame 2019 to 2029. The anti-fatigue mats market is envisaged to register a volume CAGR of ~3% through 2029.

Growing adoption of the active office culture in various countries has driven the applications of the anti-fatigue mats in commercial settings, which is highly likely to emerge as a lucrative sector to tap in the years to come. As the health and wellness trend continues to shape consumer lifestyle- both professional and personal, demand for safer and convenience-driven infrastructure is picking pace. Innovation-led product diversification will remain the key growth determinant for stakeholders that are targeting a wider pool of customers.

Though European and North American markets have already reached maturity, and collectively account for over half of the global market volume, penetration of advanced technology is likely to bring waves of change in the years to come. High cost of healthcare in the developed nations has driven the consumers towards adopting a healthy lifestyle, and in a bid to stay healthy and avoid treatment costs, they are increasingly spending on ergonomic offerings available on the market. However, it is pertinent to note that as an increased number of manufacturing industries and commercial firms are leveraging automation in developed region, the requirement for employees and thereby, their safety products are envisaged to witness a dip.

Extensive applications of anti-fatigue mats made of various materials, such as foam rubber, hard rubber, and gel have been fueling the growth of the market. As per the study, traction for hard rubber based variants has been creating highest revenues for the market, and is likely to account for more than half of the market volume share in 2019. The anti-fatigue mats composed of hard rubber has been appeal customers with the pricing advantage it offers over counterparts.

However, the lucrativeness of gel based variants is anticipated to grow for residential as well as commercial and industrial applications, as they are easy to clean and maintain. Moreover, gel based anti-fatigue mats are also likely to emerge as a viable option to suffice growing aesthetic prerequisites for the residential applications.

The study indicates that sales of anti-fatigue mats rely significantly on their surface compatibility. Sales of anti-fatigue mats with high compatibility for dry surface reached 1.3 thousand units in 2018, and are likely to grow at a steady pace in the forthcoming years. Extensive applications for standard, and more than 60 feet long anti-fatigue mats particularly in industrial settings will substantially drive the growth prospects for the manufacturers.

Lack of awareness and limited regulations mandating ergonomic infrastructure and workplace safety products, such as anti-fatigue mats continue to impede the growth opportunities of stakeholders. The study indicates that favorable regulations in developed regions have helped the anti-fatigue market reach a matured state, however, the struggle of stakeholders remains intact in the developing regions, especially in Oceania.

According to the study, several market players have shifted their focus towards formulating distracting and impactful strategies to spread awareness about the health as well as productivity related benefits of anti-fatigue mats to drive sales. Such initiatives on the part of stakeholders are likely to help the market make inroads in the highly unexplored areas that hold significant opportunities but are creating restrictive gains for companies due to lack of awareness. Manufacturers are exploiting all the available distribution channels to generate higher revenues. The study mentions that direct sales of anti-fatigue mats reached 2.16 thousand units in 2018, and will continue to remain the sales channel of choice, while market players focus on appealing a broader pool of customers.

The proliferating manufacturing industry in the developing regions, such as East Asia and South Asia, is likely to emerge as a hotbed of opportunities for sales of anti-fatigue mats. High regional dependency on manpower at manufacturing plants and industries continues to shape and appeal the sales strategies of leading players in the anti-fatigue mats market. The study opines that East Asia will continue to remain a key focus area for anti-fatigue mats manufacturers, and will expand by 1.4x during the foreseeable period.

Featured Safety Products:


Forewarner LED Warning Lights
Full-Sized Pedestrian and Vehicle Safety Warning Light



iFlex ForkGuard Kerb Guardrail
Barrier enhances safety in the loading of flatbed trailers.



PS Safety Access Ladder Safety Gate
Self-closing gate improves guardrail safety.



Smart+TM line of dock products
Solution features a human machine interface for easier operation.



InfoLink forklift fleet management
Touch interface provides more functionalities for forklift operators.



Flood-Gard Bearing Isolators
Extend the life of gearboxes, pumps and motors

Latest Safety Products and News.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Ergonomics
Safety
Ergonomics
Fact.MR
Safety
   All topics

Ergonomics News & Resources

The exoskeleton evolution
Traka launches intelligent key cabinets
Southworth International Group Inc. appoints Dr. Mirka Wilderer to its board of directors
How does your supply chain diversity measure up?
Ergonomics, on or off the truck
Allied Electronics & Automation’s DC makeover
New ideas to improve safety and ergonomics
More Ergonomics

Latest in Materials Handling

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
Talking Materials Handling: What’s up with Private Equity
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources