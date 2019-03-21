MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Mobile & Wireless

Study finds more than half of hourly workers would prefer BYOD policies

Survey explored 'bring your own device' policies and their role in helping employers create a more productive, engaged, and loyal workforce.

By

New research from WorkJam, a leading digital workplace platform, found 61% of frustrated employees cite scheduling and communication pain points as reasons for leaving.

The study also finds that today’s hourly workforce embraces a “bring your own device” (BYOD) policy at work.

Titled “Embracing a Bring Your Own Device Policy in the Workplace,” the study polled more than 1,000 U.S.-based hourly employees and employers across the retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, and banking industries to determine sentiment around BYOD policies.

Among other findings, the study revealed that, across industries, there is little pushback from employees about using their personal devices for work purposes. In fact, 57% of millennials would prefer to use their personal mobile devices to access information such as schedules and training materials. WorkJam also found that more than two-thirds (69%) of employees believe that with the right application, they’d have an easier time picking up shifts that accommodate their schedules.

“Our smartphones are an extension of who we are, and being able to integrate aspects of our work lives into our personal devices creates ease and comfort for employees,” said Steven Kramer, co-founder, president, and CEO of WorkJam. “Today, every U.S. workplace relies on smartphones, and the service industry is no exception. If used in conjunction with a BYOD policy, employers can foster a more productive, engaged, and loyal workforce.”

According to Kramer, these findings indicate a BYOD workplace policy can help build a more engaged and productive workforce.

“It’s never been more imperative that employers put the power of communication and scheduling into employees’ hands,” Kramer said. “Having access to a central repository of training information that can be updated instantaneously will enable employers to retrieve information on their own time, from anywhere. Additionally, there is no longer confusion when policies change. Entire departments are alerted immediately when there’s a change in operations.”

“It’s no longer a question of whether organizations should adopt a digital workplace policy,” he added. “It’s about when they should make the change.”

Click here to download the report.


