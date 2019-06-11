MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

Study projects more than $1 billion opportunity for voice-directed warehousing

The rapid adoption of voice-directed warehousing solutions in the retail industry to reduce training time, increase customer satisfaction, and high return on investment are among factors that are significantly boosting the retail industry in the voice-directed warehousing market.

By

According to a report “Voice-directed Warehousing Solutions Market” by Persistence Market Research, the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market report has been segmented by component, industry, technology, and region. The industry segment is further segmented into electrical & electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, retail, tracking, logistics & transport, and others. The global voice-directed warehousing solutions market is expected to gain a total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,703.3 Mn during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Moreover, the rapid adoption of voice-directed warehousing solutions in the retail industry to reduce training time, increase customer satisfaction, and high return on investment are among factors that are significantly boosting the retail industry in the voice-directed warehousing market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of voice-directed warehousing solutions in various industries, which include electrical & electronics, food & beverages, E-commerce, and transport & logistics to enhance customer satisfaction and expand productivity are propelling the growth of the voice-directed warehousing solutions market.

On the basis of region, Europe and North America are among the largest markets in the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies pertaining to voice-directed warehousing solutions and the presence of various key players in these regions. Furthermore, rapid increase in E-commerce sales and the adoption of voice-directed warehousing solutions by various organizations to drive productivity and increase efficiency throughout their supply chain are also creating potential growth opportunities for the growth of voice-directed warehousing solutions market.

The voice-directed warehousing solutions markets in South Asia and East Asia are estimated to witness high growth with a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rising digitalization and the increasing penetration of smart devices in the countries of the region such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies is creating significant growth opportunities for the voice-directed warehousing solutions market. In addition, a continuous increase in the number of companies providing voice-directed warehousing solutions in the countries of East and South Asia is expected to positively influence the growth of the voice-directed warehousing solutions market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market research report include Honeywell, Dometic Corporation, Voiteq, Top-VOX, Lucas Systems, Speech Interface Design, Voxware, ThickStat CoverSight, Zebra Technology Corp., Zetes, Ivanti, Business Computer Projects Ltd., HighJump, Blue Horseshoe, BEC (Systems Integration) Ltd., and Proteus Software.

Voice-directed warehousing solutions providers are focusing on providing advanced products as well as on entering into partnerships and collaborations with augmented reality and virtual reality solution providers to offer advanced voice-directed warehousing solutions. This is expected to enable them to reach new growth markets in the next few years.

Data Capture Products and Accessories


MX-1502 series vision enabled mobile terminal
Read bar codes, direct part marks with mobile terminal.



DT301X rugged tablet
Capture real-time detailed images with tablet’s 3D camera.



CS-445B smart antenna
RTLS provides granular inventory, asset location data.



Z-Trak LP1 series of 3D laser profilers
High-accuracy 3D laser profiler.



groov EPIC edge programmable industrial controller
Free software upgrade adds standard IEC 61131-3 programming.



VibePro 24/7 asset vibration and wear monitoring system
Improve data collection for predictive maintenance with online solution.

Latest Data Capture Products and News.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Data Capture
Automatic Data Capture
Persistence Market Research
Voice
   All topics

Data Capture News & Resources

Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Survey: cloud seen as preferred deployment method for labeling challenges
EPG’s new voice solution gains certified by SAP status
Barcoding, Inc., acquires AGV provider FRED Automation
The data capture evolution
More Data Capture

Latest in Materials Handling

Carolina Handling supports Atlanta area non-profit with lift truck donation
Five bright ideas (you may have missed)
WERC releases 2023 DC Measures operations benchmarking report and online tool
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group celebrates 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day
Services economy activity grows again in May, reports ISM
Autonomous mobile robot provider MiR marks its 10th anniversary
Hy-Tek Intralogistics and Hai Robotics announce partnership
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources