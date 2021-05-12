MMH    Topics 

Study shows 74% of digital supply chain planning transformations influenced by Covid

Study by ToolsGroup and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals found only 3% of companies experienced no COVID-related business impact, while 42% say the pandemic has accelerated their digitization plan

By

Latest Material Handling News

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More News

A new study by ToolsGroup, a provider of supply chain planning software, and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) has found that only 3% of companies experienced no COVID-related business impact, and 42% of organizations say the pandemic has accelerated their digitization plans. Additionally, the majority (90%) are somewhere along the digital journey, but talent deficits threaten to slow progress, with 42% of respondents saying they are handing staff/skills shortages poorly or very poorly.

CSCMP and ToolsGroup surveyed more than 200 supply chain professionals around the world from manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, aftermarket parts, wholesale distribution, and third-party logistics (3PL) firms, as well as consulting organizations. Fifty-four percent of those who said they were ‘reaping the benefits of digital transformation’ said that they were managing COVID-related demand and supplier uncertainty ‘very well’. However, only 13% of those in the ‘evaluating’ or ‘not pursuing’ stages reported handling this area ‘very well’, indicating that digital technology and processes may be enabling better management of disruption.

The top three business drivers for digitizing planning are: the ability to keep up with evolving customer behaviors and expectations (44%); the need to increase automation to focus staff on higher level activities (43%); and an overall desire to improve business performance (42%). Other top factors include improving customer service levels (39%); improving reaction to unplanned disruptions (35%); and increasing supply chain resilience (34%).

The biggest obstacle to transformation for respondents is a skills deficit among their staff (41%). Digital business requires skills such as change management and decision making in addition to the standard technical planner skills. Data quality/lack of data (34%), COVID-related uncertainty (28%), an existing rigid technology structure (28%), and fear of change (28%) are also roadblocks.

“In our 2019 survey, the biggest factor holding back digital transformation was ‘fear of change’. Today we see a sharp contrast as COVID-related demand uncertainty has accelerated digitization to enable future resilience,” said Caroline Proctor, chief marketing officer of ToolsGroup. “Technologies such as demand forecasting and inventory optimization, which automate decision making and free up working capital while guaranteeing service, are top priorities for investment.”

Findings suggest that driving digitization from higher up leads to better outcomes. “Half of those firms reaping the benefits of planning digitization say their transformation is being led by their CEO,” observed CSCMP president & CEO Mark Baxa. “Whereas those not pursuing a strategy say their digitization efforts are being led by line-of-business managers. We believe the more successful companies are actively pursuing change for greater future resilience; the alternative is to be a victim of tomorrow’s unplanned disruptions.”


Article Topics

News
Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals
COVID-19
Digital Supply Chain
Supply Chain Planning
ToolsGroup
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
The Technological Pivot
UgoWork receives new financial support, generating over 60 jobs in Quebec
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources