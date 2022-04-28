Summit Industrial Park deploys Made4net’s WMS to manage Texas distribution facility

Made4net, a global provider of warehouse management systems (WMS) and supply chain execution software, announced today that Summit Industrial Park (SIP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), a Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company, implemented Made4net’s WMS, WarehouseExpert, to manage the storage and distribution of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), primarily casing and tubing used in the extraction of oil and gas in West Texas.

Summit is positioned to provide last mile logistics for these tubulars for oil and gas exploration and operation companies. The Made4net solution manages the inventory at the 50-acre outdoor yard to drive operational efficiency and reduce overhead.

The project, Summit Industrial Park, is a greenfield operation to meet the growing demand for oil field equipment in West Texas, according to Made4net. The WMS manages the receiving, inventory management, and shipping of pipe and related materials at the yard, and tracks and manages the perpetual inventory. The WMS provides 3PL capabilities, including inventory tracking and management of each of their division’s assets and distribution in and out of the yard. The solution is integrated with SIP’s proprietary ERP and Track and Trace System.

The WMS implementation was complete in three months, and on the first day of operation, Summit Industrial Park beat their record for the highest number of trucks shipped, Made4Net added. Employees are using the system on mobile tablets in the yard, and they are utilizing e-signature capabilities to capture signatures in real time. Special features of the solution include a real-time tally process that gives the user the ability to record the exact length of each pipe leaving the yard.

“In the fast-paced oil and gas industry, Made4net’s WarehouseExpert provides the real-time inventory tracking that we need to be efficient. That, along with the ability to directly interface with our ERP, gives us the ability to track and invoice shipments to our customers faster than ever before,” said Michael Thomas, General Manager for Summit Industrial Park. “Made4net’s platform and functionality fits well with our vision for technological alignment and seamless integration with our ERP, order management and other solutions for managing multiple owners of goods and accurately tracking inventory history.”

“Made4net solutions have strong third party logistics features, including multi-owner management, that are important to Summit Industrial Park, and we are glad to partner with them on this important project,” said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. “Companies like SIP are realizing the benefit of Made4net’s adaptable platform and powerful supply chain solutions that are feature rich, deploy faster and are flexible to adjust as the business evolves.”



