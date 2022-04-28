MMH    Topics 

Summit Industrial Park deploys Made4net’s WMS to manage Texas distribution facility

WMS manages reusable oil pipeline assets in 50-acre yard in West Texas to drive operational efficiency

By

Latest Material Handling News

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More News

Made4net, a global provider of warehouse management systems (WMS) and supply chain execution software, announced today that Summit Industrial Park (SIP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), a Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company, implemented Made4net’s WMS, WarehouseExpert, to manage the storage and distribution of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), primarily casing and tubing used in the extraction of oil and gas in West Texas.

Summit is positioned to provide last mile logistics for these tubulars for oil and gas exploration and operation companies. The Made4net solution manages the inventory at the 50-acre outdoor yard to drive operational efficiency and reduce overhead.

The project, Summit Industrial Park, is a greenfield operation to meet the growing demand for oil field equipment in West Texas, according to Made4net. The WMS manages the receiving, inventory management, and shipping of pipe and related materials at the yard, and tracks and manages the perpetual inventory. The WMS provides 3PL capabilities, including inventory tracking and management of each of their division’s assets and distribution in and out of the yard. The solution is integrated with SIP’s proprietary ERP and Track and Trace System.

The WMS implementation was complete in three months, and on the first day of operation, Summit Industrial Park beat their record for the highest number of trucks shipped, Made4Net added. Employees are using the system on mobile tablets in the yard, and they are utilizing e-signature capabilities to capture signatures in real time. Special features of the solution include a real-time tally process that gives the user the ability to record the exact length of each pipe leaving the yard.

“In the fast-paced oil and gas industry, Made4net’s WarehouseExpert provides the real-time inventory tracking that we need to be efficient. That, along with the ability to directly interface with our ERP, gives us the ability to track and invoice shipments to our customers faster than ever before,” said Michael Thomas, General Manager for Summit Industrial Park. “Made4net’s platform and functionality fits well with our vision for technological alignment and seamless integration with our ERP, order management and other solutions for managing multiple owners of goods and accurately tracking inventory history.”

“Made4net solutions have strong third party logistics features, including multi-owner management, that are important to Summit Industrial Park, and we are glad to partner with them on this important project,” said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. “Companies like SIP are realizing the benefit of Made4net’s adaptable platform and powerful supply chain solutions that are feature rich, deploy faster and are flexible to adjust as the business evolves.”


Article Topics

News
3PL
Made4net
Third-Party Logistics
Warehouse Management Systems
   All topics

Made4net News & Resources

Made4net acquires Zethcon
Summit Industrial Park deploys Made4net’s WMS to manage Texas distribution facility
Made4net demonstrates SCExpert platform
HVAC distributor implements WMS from Made4net

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources