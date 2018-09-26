Summit Power Systems announces new location

MMH Staff

September 26, 2018

Summit Power Systems, a division of Storage Battery Systems (SBS) has announced the relocation of its facility. Summit Power Systems is a Fort Wayne-based provider of forklift batteries, battery chargers and testers, as well as energy storage products in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Summit’s new location is part of a strategic decision to improve inventory levels on several product lines, such as its SBS High Capacity Tubular battery line. The new location also provides for more efficient delivery of services, such as battery disposition, repair and customer training.

Located on Fort Wayne’s northwest side, the new facility builds on the company’s long history as a premier supplier to the motive industry. The facility is almost double the size of its previous building and is in close proximity to the interstate highway as well as Summit’s Elkhart, IN facility. It will provide the space needed for future growth of the company’s employee base.

According to John Zeimet, General Manager of Summit Power Systems, “Our new state-of-the-art facility means great things for our customers. It will lead directly to efficiencies in each area of Summit’s business, especially when it comes to order fulfillment. The team is thrilled with the new location and the opportunity it brings for customers.”

The address of the new facility is:

Summit Power Systems

7603 Honeywell Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Established in 1915, Storage Battery Systems provides DC Power Solutions for stationary and motive power applications—from flooded battery cells, to sealed VRLA strings, from Ni-Cd jars to Lithium-ION rechargeable battery packs.

Established in the 1960’s, Fort Wayne Service & Supply has grown to become Summit Power Systems. As Northern Indiana’s Crown Battery Dealer Representative and provider of SBS batteries, chargers, and testing equipment, Summit’s experienced team handles all aspects of motive power batteries sales, maintenance, handling and service.