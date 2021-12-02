MMH    Topics     News    Blogs    Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Supply chain disruptions and the law on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast

On this episode, Sarah Rathke, co-author of The Legal Blacksmith, looks at disruption through a legal lens. Bob Trebilcock hosts.

On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Sarah Rathke, The Legal Blacksmith, talks about supply chain disruptions and the law.
On this episode of Talking Supply Chain, Sarah Rathke, The Legal Blacksmith, talks about supply chain disruptions and the law.

When it comes to supply chain management, much of the talk today is about disruptions and labor and materials shortages. The focus of those discussions is how to get through them today, and mitigate their impact in the future. There’s another side to disruptions and missed shipments: the legal side.

On this episode, we welcome Sarah Rathke, co-author with Rosemary Coates of The Legal Blacksmith. Rathke, a partner at Squire Patton Boggs, where she heads up the firm’s global supply chain practice, looks at today’s supply chain crisis through the eyes of a lawyer who deals with disputes that arise between supply chain partners.

Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
