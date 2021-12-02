Supply chain disruptions and the law on the Talking Supply Chain Podcast

Listen to this episode of Talking Supply Chain wherever you get your podcasts.

When it comes to supply chain management, much of the talk today is about disruptions and labor and materials shortages. The focus of those discussions is how to get through them today, and mitigate their impact in the future. There’s another side to disruptions and missed shipments: the legal side.



On this episode, we welcome Sarah Rathke, co-author with Rosemary Coates of The Legal Blacksmith. Rathke, a partner at Squire Patton Boggs, where she heads up the firm’s global supply chain practice, looks at today’s supply chain crisis through the eyes of a lawyer who deals with disputes that arise between supply chain partners.



