MMH    Topics     News    Blogs

Supply Chain Startup: Bringing RPA to logistics

Startup RPA Labs is developing pre-trained bots designed to automate logistics and supply chain processes

By

Latest Material Handling News

S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More News

Here’s how RPA Labs, a supply chain startup operating out of San Jose and Boulder, Colorado, describes what it does: “RPA Labs provides a full-service solution in robotic process automation for companies in logistics and supply chain that are buried in emails, documents, and inefficient processes.”

Here’s how Matt Motsick, RPA Labs’ co-founder, explains it: “We have about 20 pre-trained bots, ranging from response bots to document bots to workflow bots to enhance back office processes like responding to customers, getting documents from customers or automatically scheduling delivery appointments with DC’s. Everything is around making transportation quicker and more efficient.”

Prior to founding RPA Labs, Motsick founded Catapult International, a Kansas City-based company that managed air freight for freight forwarders and specializes in global shipping rate management for air, ocean and road freight. While there, Motsick says he began to understand the power of doing business digitally. “We dealt with freight forwarders located in LA, New York and Hong Kong who were amazed that we were managing their ocean contracts from a small, landlocked city in the Midwest,” he says. “But, that’s the power of the Internet.”

About two years ago, after selling Catapult to the Accelya Group, Motsick was doing startup mentoring with a local technology group in Kansas City and thinking about his next move, when Suraj Menon, his co-founder and partner in RPA Labs, reached out to say he was developing robotic process automation solutions, or RPA, for the logistics industry. Was Motsick interested in joining him?

“I didn’t know a lot about RPA, so I started researching, and it seemed like the next big thing from a technology standpoint,” Motsick recalls. “I was interested.”

The pair worked for about a year-and-a-half on developing the technology, funding the company out of their own pockets. They came out of stealth mode in September 2019, and worked with Schematic Ventures on a seed round.

RPA Labs was certainly not the first company to try to bring RPA to logistics and supply chain management. Their differentiator, they believed, was going to be to develop a library of bots already trained to perform specific functions important to people managing transportation and logistics. “Most RPA companies give you a framework, and then you hire developers and consultants to train the bots for your company’s processes,” Motsick says. “Our bots are already trained for specific functions and ready to go. You install them and configure them for your company.”

Before coming out of stealth mode, they wanted to have what’s known as a minimal viable product, or MVP. “We didn’t want vapor ware,” Motsick says. To focus their efforts, the pair began to meet with some of Motsick’s former customers for feedback. What were their pain-points, and what would they like to automate if a bot was available? As they developed bots, they gave them a test drive with some of those same former customers. “We told them up front: We’re still building these, they’re not ready but we need your feedback. Being upfront with them was very important,” Motsick says.

The company is developing bots in three categories: Conversations, documents and workflows around pain-points in the market. The email response bot, for instance, can analyze an email and understand that a shipper needs a quote to get a delivery from Point A to Point B on a specific date. It can search a database in a TMS system and reply back in less than a minute with no human intervention. To quote a rate, the bot can consider factors that might impact the rate like the origination location, the required delivery date and the product or commodity that’s going to be delivered.

In September 2019, RPA Labs went live with its first customer, 5 String Solutions, a last mile delivery network that connects shippers to about 100 last mile delivery carriers, many of whom don’t have API capabilities. “With a login and password, our bots can go into the carriers’ systems and retrieve updated status of things like driver location, when an order was delivered or proof of delivery documentation and then populate that in 5 Stream’s system and update it’s customers.”

The company is currently working with other customers and continues to build out its solutions.
“We’re going to just keep on building,” Motsick says. “We’re at 20-some bots now, but we could have a catalogue of 100 bots by this time next year.”

SCMR’s Supply Chain Startup Blog is published every Friday. If you’re a startup, a venture capitalist or a supply chain practitioner working with startups, and want to share your story, or have startup news to share, email me at [email protected]. Remember that the purpose is not to promote any one firm – and a blog shouldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement of a firm or its technology. Rather it’s to start the dialogue between me, my readers and the people creating the NextGen Technologies that will power tomorrow’s supply chains.


Article Topics

Blogs
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Minimize shipments, minimize miles and maximize what goes into the trailer.
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources