MMH    Topics     Blogs

Supply Chain Startup: Enabling the self-driving supply chain

Aera Technology provides the tools to turn your data into actionable insights, across processes

By

Latest Material Handling News

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Blogs

Most of the companies I have interviewed for Supply Chain Startup were founded by individuals with experience in a specific area of supply chain and who wanted to build a better mousetrap to solve problems they’d experienced in the field. Think of them as a better digital mousetrap. They were logisticians with experience in global shipping and transportation planning; inventory planners frustrated by a lack of tools beyond Excel; and automation specialists who conceived of a better way to integrate disparate systems.

Aera Technology is a little different. Rather than focusing on a specific supply chain process, the company is utilizing Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and analytics “to create a platform on which we’re building automation applications to solve the business problems of our customers,” explains Laurent Lefouet, Aera’s chief strategy officer. The company’s founders and leadership team came out of the Business Intelligence space

Launched in 2017, the company was founded by CTO Shariq Mansoor, whose previous company, FusionOps is the technology backbone for Aera, and Frederic Laluyaux, president and CEO, who was previously the CEO of Anaplan. Aera has raised funding from the New Enterprise Associates, Georgian Partners, NewView Capital and DFJ Growth.

The idea was to focus on complex supply chains from some of the world’s largest companies. To do that, they developed an engine that sits on top of ERP systems, point solutions and other systems of record; extracts the data that is important to process being addressed; harmonizes the data from those disparate systems and then digitizes decision making. “We want to teach the machine what to look for in the data and then automate decision making,” Lefouet says. “When we can do that, we can do it much faster and at a more granular level, and do it more accurately.”

The company’s tagline is “Enabling The Self-Driving Supply Chain.” “We define it as moving from people doing the work with support from computers to computers doing the work guided by people,” Lefouet says. “It’s a closed loop: You do the work, learn from the work and then improve your business. Automate, execute and improve.”

In that sense, the tools that Aera is developing are process agnostic. The company’s first project was order management across a complex supply chain. Aera has also worked on projects in demand forecasting, pricing, transportation management and finance. Those solutions may be ad hoc, but once one is developed, a solution can be applied to future projects. Potentially, those can packaged as an off-the-shelf product down the road. “Everything we build on top can be used from one customer to the other,” Lefouet says. Aera is targeting inventory management as the first packaged solution. 

Since the solutions are process agnostic, and all areas of a business can benefit from better business intelligence and automated decision-making, why supply chain? “What makes supply chain exciting is that it’s the physical world, where you’re dependent on time and money,” Lefouet says. “Supply chains at large organizations are so complex that it’s too much for us to manage as people, so there is a lot of opportunity for waste management and reduction.”

He adds: “We believe that the fact that we’re creating a learning technology is new in supply chain. If you decide not to move something, that’s a decision and we’re learning from the problem, the decision and the outcome. That’s new.”
 
SCMR’s Supply Chain Startup Blog is published every Friday. If you’re a startup, a venture capitalist or a supply chain practitioner working with startups, and want to share your story, or have startup news to share, email me at [email protected]. Remember that the purpose is not to promote any one firm – and a blog shouldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement of a firm or its technology. Rather it’s to start the dialogue between me, my readers and the people creating the NextGen Technologies that will power tomorrow’s supply chains.


Article Topics

Blogs
Aera Technology
Artificial Intelligence
Automation
Machine Learning
Supply Chain Startup
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Trelleborg Wheel Systems officially joins The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources