MMH    Topics     Blogs

Supply Chain Startup: Leaf Logistics platform brings predictability to transportation contracts

The startup platform aims to automate buying freight like wheat buyers buy wheat

By

Latest Material Handling News

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
More Blogs

Editor’s note: This is the third Supply Chain Startup blog looking at platforms coming to market from the startup community. You can read the blog on SVT Robotics here. You can read the blog on CognitOps here.

Anshu Prasad, the co-founder of Leaf Logistics, spent ten years at the consulting firm Kearney, working on projects to help very large shippers use technology and data use technology to buy freight. In hindsight, Prasad says, no one asked a predicate question: Put aside doing this faster or cheaper; should we fundamentally change the way we buy freight? The first approach, the one being utilized by many of Kearney’s clients, could bring incremental value. But actually changing the premise for how freight is bought and sold had the potential of being transformative. It’s a Big Idea.

“When I was at Kearney, I worked on a project that looked at a large retailer’s supply chain ten years out,” he recalls. “That was a pretty advanced client, one who was already a leader, and realized they needed to reinvent their supply chain to remain a leader in the future. But eventually, I realized that for most other shippers, it was like the movie Groundhog’s Day: They were hiring us to do the same project, year after year.” Another realization: Buyers and shippers called what they were doing contract freight “but there was no real contract. The shipper doesn’t really guarantee volume and the carrier doesn’t really guarantee capacity.” He also noticed that one of his large clients with a dedicated fleet had a cost per mile that was 20-to-25% cheaper than contract rates, and the business was more profitable for the carrier because it was predictable: The carrier had a pretty good idea what was going to ship and when, and could plan accordingly. “In the RFP world, a shipper might say they’ll have 12 loads a week, but it turns out 8 of those might be on Friday this week but not next week,” Prasad says.

His Big Idea was this: What if he could create a platform where shippers could contract for guaranteed freight, like the shipper utilizing a dedicated fleet or the way a company like Kellogg’s or General Mills buys wheat, with guaranteed volumes at guaranteed prices. With that idea, the company now known as Leaf Logistics was born. “The objective over time is to have a large shipper, like a brewer or CPG company, automate freight buying just like wheat buyers automate the purchase of wheat,” he says.

Before going live in 2018, Prasad and his team built two things out of the gate. The first was an analytics engine that could take a shipper’s shipping data and identify how much of the truckload transportation could be planned and scheduled across specific lanes and loads. Working under an NDA, they got billions of dollars of data from some very large companies. From that, they learned that, depending on the company, anywhere from 40-to-70% of the loads could be planned.

Next, was a trading platform where shippers and carriers could put that information to use to contract for freight, on a guaranteed basis. “With that information, a carrier like Schneider knows it’s going to go to a big box retailer’s distribution center every Tuesday to serve a lane going from Los Angeles to Phoenix. The shipper can essentially buy a digital dedicated fleet, but on a shipment level,” Prasad says.

Along with shippers providing data to put the thesis to the test, Prasad approached some large brokerages. “What they told us is that most of their business still required emails and phone calls,” he says. “They’d love to have a platform, but they couldn’t stop what they were doing to build it themselves.”

With shipper data and interest from the brokerage community, Leaf Logistics raised a seed round in 2018 to fund the trading platform. The first round was led by the Silicon Valley firm Floodgate, with participation from other firms, including Schematic Ventures and Dynamo Ventures. More recently, the firm raised $20 million in an A round, led by Playground Global. Small scale trading began in late 2018, and has continued to grow since.

“We started with small amounts of freight, but in some instances, it was 23% cheaper for the shipper because they operated to a plan and a schedule,” Prasad says. With some successful trades under its belt, Leaf Logistics began to scale the data and contracting. “Our goal was $10-to-$11 million in contracts by the end of 2019, and we had over 8 times our plan, with only 9 of us working in the company,” he says.

Like a number of startups, Leaf Logistics is introducing itself to potential customers during a pandemic. Prasad sees an opportunity in these difficult circumstances. “Now that we see our supply chains are fractured, there’s a chance to ask if we should return to the status quo, or build something new,” he says. “There are structural opportunities to imagine a new supply chain. If that happens in the transportation industry, we’ll all be better off.”

SCMR’s Supply Chain Startup Blog is published every Friday. If you’re a startup, a venture capitalist or a supply chain practitioner working with startups, and want to share your story, or have startup news to share, email me at [email protected]. Remember that the purpose is not to promote any one firm – and a blog shouldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement of a firm or its technology. Rather it’s to start the dialogue between me, my readers and the people creating the NextGen Technologies that will power tomorrow’s supply chains.


Article Topics

Blogs
Anshu Prasad
Leaf Logistics
Logistics
NextGen Technology
Supply Chain Planning
Supply Chain Startup
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources