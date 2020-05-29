MMH    Topics     Blogs

Supply Chain Startup: The roll ‘em up strategy

Big materials handling players and VC’s are buying up solution providers to create one-stop shopping for supply chain professionals

By

Latest Material Handling News

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
More Blogs

It’s hard to pinpoint when the supply chain roll up got started. It could be way back in 2006 when JDA Software began an acquisition tear, acquiring Manugistics, followed over the years by i2 Technologies and RedPrairie. It culminated with the 2018 acquisition of Blue Yonder and recent name change to Blue Yonder. Private Equity and VC money was involved through the Blackstone Group.

It could be Honeywell’s acquisition of data capture companies like Intermec and Vocollect followed by the automation firm Intelligrated. It could be Toyota’s acquisition of Vanderlande and Bastian, or Kion’s acquisition of Egemin and Dematic – two lift truck powerhouses jumping into materials handling automation with both feet. Or, more recently, the portfolio Thomas H. Lee Partners is putting together with its acquisitions of MHS, AutoStore and Fortna or that the Korber Group is creating with its acquisitions of DMLogic and HighJump in North America to compliment a portfolio of software, data collection and automation solutions in Europe. My guess is that none of those companies is done. After all, with speed to market so important, you can buy capabilities much faster than you can make them internally.

While none of these companies are technically startups, the usual subject of this blog, they do represent the interest in strategic investments in technology in the materials handling and broader supply chain space. And, those investments are being made by established industry players as well as the investment community – the other topic of this blog. So, what’s happening?

To answer that question, I reached out to John Sidell, the managing principal of New Course, a management consulting firm focused on both growth and exit strategies for companies in the supply chain technology space. Founding and selling a startup is something Sidell is familiar with: Way back in 1999, he co-founded ESYNC “on the back of a napkin,” which he and his partner sold to TranSystems in 2007.

According to Sidell, there wasn’t much interest in supply chain investments for most of his career. That was especially true for deals valued at less than $25 million. Deals were reserved for more mature companies. Many of those were insider baseball deals, like Dematic’s acquisition of H.K. Systems or Daifuku’s acquisition of Jervis B. Webb. With that kind of bar, there was little incentive for roboticists and data scientists to jump into our space. All of a sudden, interest has exploded, Siddell says. “Now, firms are telling us that if a company has revenue below $10 million but it’s growing, we’ll talk to them.”

The interest has increased as the recognition of the contribution of supply chain and logistics to an organization’s success has increased. “It’s gone from the VP level to the EVP level to the chief supply chain officer and now to the boardroom,” Sidell says. “That rise has given the investment community a pause.” Just think of what’s happened in the current COVID-19 pandemic: Friends and acquaintances who previously couldn’t spell supply chain are talking about it on Zoom cocktail hours with their friends.

As to the roll up strategy, Sidell thinks the emergence of solution portfolios is creating one-stop shopping for software, automation and consulting. “If I’m the president of a $5 billion company with supply chain issues, who can I turn to?” he asks. “In the past, one company that had it all rolled up didn’t exist. Now, we’re seeing a number of companies making real progress to that end.”

The roll ‘em up approach flies in the face of the best-of-breed strategy that was deployed by a lot of companies when they were putting their supply chain solutions together. But Sidell sees an advantage, especially for our industry’s largest customers. “The benefit is one throat to choke,” he says. “And, when the solution is installed, there’s less overhead in running a new distribution center. These companies are going to have economies of scale that can be leveraged.”

As someone who has covered this space for years, I’m expecting to see more mergers, acquisitions and partnerships in our space, and more significant investments from the private equity community as what we do in warehouses, distribution centers and transportation becomes increasingly mission critical. And, while I expect to see more combinations of established companies like what we’ve seen at Honeywell, Toyota, Kion, and Korber, I also expect a shakeup in the startup community. Once those big guys put their portfolios together, they’ll look to the startups for their secret sauces and next competitive edge.

SCMR’s Supply Chain Startup Blog is published every Friday. If you’re a startup, a venture capitalist or a supply chain practitioner working with startups, and want to share your story, or have startup news to share, email me at [email protected]. Remember that the purpose is not to promote any one firm – and a blog shouldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement of a firm or its technology. Rather it’s to start the dialogue between me, my readers and the people creating the NextGen Technologies that will power tomorrow’s supply chains.


Article Topics

Blogs
Blackstone Group
L.P.
New Course
Supply Chain Startup
Thomas H. Lee Partners
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights: Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

April manufacturing heads down for sixth straight month, reports ISM
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources