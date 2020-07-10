MMH    Topics     Blogs

Supply Chain Startup: Targeting really micro-fulfillment

Startup Ohi is utilizing small footprints and smart technology to enable same day e-comm fulfillment

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

Sometimes, adversity leads to a new idea, and a new business. About a decade ago, Ben Jones, the founder and CEO of Ohi, a New York-based fulfillment startup, was in fixed income sales and trading in London. Then he suffered a back injury that left him paralyzed for a period of time. His recovery following surgery involved 16 months of rehabilitation. “As a consequence, I had to rely on e-commerce for everything,” he recalls. “It was massively frustrating because I could order things from Amazon and get delivery the next day while everything else was a 3-to-5 day delivery.” 

Jones’ big question: Why can’t everyone do what Amazon does? 
 
Fast forward, and Jones left banking, got an MBA at Stanford and moved to New York. Meanwhile, he continued to think about that big question.

His takeaway: Amazon built an infrastructure that allows it to position inventory near its customers. Plus, it has the technology backbone and logistics network to get the product to consumers quickly. Meanwhile, consumer brands and retailers were competing from large traditional warehouses in logistics hubs in the middle of the country, where meeting Amazon-like service levels was expensive. E-commerce startups and small retailers were out on their own, likely relying on 3PLs, with traditional warehouses also in logistics hubs. Think of it as David fighting Goliath, but without the slingshot.

The next big question was: What if you had a network of facilities in the geographies where you want to do business and could connect those to providers of fast and low-cost last-mile delivery? And, hey, could you do that in a model similar to what Airbnb is doing? The answer, says Jones, was Ohi.

The company went live in March 2019 and raised close to $2.75 million in a seed funding round led by Flybridge Capital Partners that was announced last November. “We’ve been growing very quickly, doing tens of thousands of orders a month, and planning on another funding round later in 2020 to fund our growth into more cities,” Jones says. The company is now operating in New York City, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, with plans to go into Charlotte, Austin and Dallas.

So, what is Ohi? Think first of a platform that utilizes non-utilized space that can be turned into a micro-warehouse for e-commerce order fulfillment. Now, that may sound like on-demand warehousing, but Jones differentiates between the two. “They’re focusing on available space in the traditional warehousing network.,” he says. “We’re looking at dead space that can be turned into usable space for micro-fulfillment services.”


Photo courtesy of Ohi

That space will be located in a metropolitan area to enable 2 hour and same day delivery. That could be empty office space, or a vacant store front in your neighborhood strip plaza that can be converted into a 2,000 to 5,000 square foot distribution center. “Our criteria is that it’s a secure site with easy access for our partners,” Jones says. “We install a security system and put up shelving and we’re ready to go.” One space in Manhattan is the floor of a building in the garment district; in Los Angeles they’re operating out of a former salon; and in San Francisco its a former automotive shop to name a few.

The model is tech light, but smart: Hence, the term smart warehousing. Given the relatively small footprints, equipment is shelving, pick to cart, and a rudimentary packing system tied to Ohi’s inventory and order management system. The facility can be run from a cell phone. The technology is integrated into the customer’s e-commerce site. When an order drops, its routed to the right warehouse to fill the order based on the customer’s delivery preferences. Ohi maintains control of the order until it’s handed off to a delivery partner, usually a local last-mile delivery firm. Ordering customers can choose between two-hour and same-day delivery. Ohi texts delivery information to the customer that looks like an extension of the brand.

What are some of the lessons Jones has learned in the last 15 months. First is the power of partners. When Ohi started out, he says, they operated the micro-warehouses with their own personnel. “We realized that working with partners allowed us to scale the platform,” he says. The second was how important it was to protect the brands of Ohi’s customers. “We focused on creating an awesome branded experience that extends our customer’s reach beyond checkout,” he says. “It’s a new space.”

SCMR’s Supply Chain Startup Blog is published every Friday. If you’re a startup, a venture capitalist or a supply chain practitioner working with startups, and want to share your story, or have startup news to share, email me at [email protected]. Remember that the purpose is not to promote any one firm – and a blog shouldn’t be interpreted as an endorsement of a firm or its technology. Rather it’s to start the dialogue between me, my readers and the people creating the NextGen Technologies that will power tomorrow’s supply chains.


Article Topics

Blogs
Ben Jones
E-fulfillment
Micro-fulfillment
NextGen Technology
Ohi
Supply Chain Startup
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

ELTEN expands central warehouse capacities in Germany
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
AmeriGas celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with the Industrial Trucking Association
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
EnerSys supports 2023 National Forklift Safety Day
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources